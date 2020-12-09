Regain vs Calmerry: What Is Better Online Therapy Site?

by Kate Skurat

Online therapy was once an alternative form of counseling. Nowadays, however, it is becoming a common procedure preferred by both clients and therapists. It has helped bridge gaps around convenience, accessibility, and affordability, which existed in the face-to-face therapy sessions.

Many counseling services are currently being offered online due to the pandemic to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Additionally, people are taking their mental health more seriously. Hence, there has been a need for more counseling services, convenient and accessible ones for that matter.

With the increase of counseling services online, it might be hard to find one that ticks all the necessary qualities. Therefore, this review gives an in-depth analysis of two of the best online therapy sites to help you pick the right one or avoid running into sham therapists online.

Calmerry Therapy Site

You would expect a new business to take time before it picks up or even before it becomes consistent in the services offered. However, this is not the case for Calmerry. Despite being relatively new, it has already impacted many people’s lives. The target clients are individuals with pre-existing conditions and new mental health issues. It also came up as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to intervene on matters concerning mental illnesses, heightened during this period. This online therapy platform has attracted many people who want to work with it due to its reliability and authentic services.

A proper recruitment process is followed to get employees who offer services at this platform, including serious vetting. Therefore, you can be sure that their employees are handpicked ad qualified. Moreover, the platform helps connect patients to other health care cadres that they might need, such as social workers, nurses, and clinical officers.

How to Start

Just like most sites offering therapy online, you have to first create a user account with them. You can use a pseudo name for your privacy. After that, you will fill out a quick and short questionnaire where you explain the need for the counseling and the main goal you need to achieve by the end of therapy sessions. Then, you get matched with a suitable counselor within 24 hours. From there, you can begin your sessions. Time and days will be an agreement between you and your online counselor.

Costs of Counselling

Most people avoid online counseling because they think it is expensive, especially since they are uncertain how long it will last. However, pricing should not be the reason you do not get help since there are many affordable counseling services, Calmerry being one of them. They have a wide range of prices depending on the service you select. Their prices start at $45 weekly. There is also a range of payment methods, including credit cards. Noteworthy, the services cannot be paid for by insurance companies.

Privacy and Client Support

Patient information is sensitive. For that reason, Calmerry has put various measures to attain the highest level of confidentiality. It is why a client is allowed to use a pseudo name to protect their identity. The therapist is also bounded by the American Psychiatry Association guidelines to ensure they protect the client’s privacy.

The client support provided by this online counseling site is outstanding, especially since one can hit the pause button on a session and resume it later when they are ready to proceed. You do not find this type of flexibility in most online sites offering therapy. Additionally, their customer support team is available 24/7 in case of any inquiries. Furthermore, there are various platforms the therapists can be reached. They include live video calls, text messaging, voice calls, and email.

An In-Depth Evaluation of Regain

Regain has specialized services when it comes to marriage and relationships. Therefore, by narrowing down their operation to this particular area, they have qualified to be among the best online therapy sites for couples. The firm has been in operation since 2016, and hence their experience in counseling cannot be doubted. The site gives you an opportunity to work with experienced, licensed, and qualified family and marriage therapists. Therefore, one can get proper counseling and mental support from expert specialists.

The Registration Process

A brief description of the registration process on this platform is that it is short and fun. Like many other sites that offer therapy online, you have to create a customer account. The survey to be filled is quite brief as one only needs to indicate whether they will be taking the therapy alone or with their partner. Only one partner can carry out the whole registration process. Besides, you will also indicate your expectations from the sessions, the troubling issues, and your preference when it comes to therapists.

At the beginning, one is not asked for personal contacts or full names. Thus, you can choose to remain anonymous all through. However, emergency contact will be required later on after the sessions begin, but it will be kept safe. After the signup process, you will then be connected to a suitable online therapist and notified about the same within 24 hours.

Areas Addressed

The site addresses all the aspects of marital and relationship issues. They include:

Challenges in marriages and relationships

Overcoming conflicts

Communication improvement

Getting past adultery

Issues related to intimacy

Individual struggles

How to avoid divorce

Working with divorce and separation

Pricing

On this platform, getting help from an online therapist is quite cheaper compared to traditional counseling. Their prices range from $40- $70 a week, depending on the service requested. The cost of therapy is billed monthly to ensure convenience to the clients. Regain also uses easy and secured payment methods.

Client Support and Confidentiality

The site has tight security measures to ensure clients’ information is safe. One of the ways they have ensured this is through encryption of every data to prevent leakage. Additionally, they do not collaborate with insurance companies, and therefore one can be sure that their information will not be shared with a third party. Moreover, customer care support is also available 24/7 in case of any queries. You can also cancel your subscriptions for an online psychiatrist if you are not impressed by their services.

Register Today and Get the Best Services from Professional Counselors

These two online sites are dynamic and offer different legitimate services. They both have the experience and workforce it takes to attain successful therapy sessions. Besides, all their services are customized since people have different problems. Therefore, choose depending on your needs and mental health issues.

Kate Skurat

Licensed Mental Health Counselor

Washington, United States

Kate has a B.S. in Psychology and M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University and has worked in healthcare since 2017. She primarily treated depression, anxiety, eating disorders, trauma, and grief, as well as identity, relationship and adjustment issues. Her clinical experience has focused on individual and group counseling, emergency counseling and outreach. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kate-skurat-5348381b9/