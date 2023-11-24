KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel unveiled today its 2023 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale, offering savings of up to 40% off hotel stays enjoyed through December 2024.

“The year’s prime sales opportunity is on right now at Kingston’s premier hotel,” noted Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “Not only do our Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings net huge savings, but guests also have the balance of 2023, including the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, plus all of 2024 to take advantage of the sale. There couldn’t be a better present to kick off the Holiday Season.”

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Savings

Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel are available on bookings made between November 16, 2023 and November 29, 2023. Specifically for hotel stays enjoyed between November 16, 2023 and December 31, 2024. A three-night minimum stay is required and blackout dates apply April 4–9, 2024.

Additionally, all bookings are subject to a 10% government tax, a 10% service charge, and a US$4.00 room occupancy tax, which applies on a per-room, per-night basis.

In addition to savings of up to 40% off, guests taking advantage of Black Friday/Cyber Monday savings also enjoy all the comforts and amenities of Kingston’s most preferred hotel. Warm and attentive service, award-winning dining options, well-appointed guestrooms and suites. Plus, a full-service on-site spa, fitness center, jogging trail, Zen gardens, and Kingston’s hottest resort-style pool/lounge. Amenities combines to create the singular Jamaica Pegasus guest experience.