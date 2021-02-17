Biden Administration Announces Special Health Insurance Enrollment Period

[FLORIDA] – Beginning Monday, February 15th through May 15, the Biden-Harris Administration has opened HealthCare.gov for all Americans to have the ability to sign up for health insurance. This is an opportunity for every American to be able to explore their options for health insurance. Plus, find a plan that works for them. And, more importantly having one less thing to worry about as we work to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Affordable Care Act

For President Biden, this is personal. He believes that every American has a right to the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to affordable as well as quality health care. This open enrollment period is building on the success of the Affordable Care Act which allowed over 100 million people to access health care coverage where they no longer have to worry that an insurance company will deny coverage or charge higher premiums just because they have a pre-existing condition.

“Health care is a right not a privilege, and President Biden knows that.” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz. “Opening this Special Enrollment period for healthcare.gov will provide Floridians with even more access to affordable health care which is much needed as we continue to face this deadly pandemic. Furthermore, it is an important step by the Biden Administration towards achieving coverage for our 2.6 million uninsured Floridians.”

This Special Enrollment Period complements the commitment the President made in the American Rescue Plan. That is to make health insurance coverage more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans.