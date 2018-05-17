Governor Mapp praises plans to open surgical center on St. Croix

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS ― Governor Kenneth E. Mapp offered his congratulations Wednesday to the physicians behind Liberty Medical Development, which recently announced that it has successfully secured financing for a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgical center at Estate Diamond on St. Croix.

The surgical center will offer operating and surgical procedure rooms with clinic offices for several local medical practices. Due for completion in about eight months, the center will employ at least 14 full-time workers.

“I commend medical practitioner Dr. Brian Bacot and his team for leading this project to fruition,” Governor Mapp said. “The overall quality of healthcare within this Territory continues to improve thanks to the commitment of dedicated service providers. This is a most welcome project on St. Croix.”

The ambulatory surgical center will be fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and will house practices specializing in orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, cardiology, oral surgery, and dentistry, according to information provided by Liberty.

Other participating physicians include Dr. Anne Treasure, Dr. Byron Biscoe, Dr. Duane Jones, Dr. Renee Georges, Dr. Jeffrey Chase, Dr. Horace Griffith and Dr. Alexander Lenard.