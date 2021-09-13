Best CBG Oils for 2021: Review and Top Brands

You probably have heard of CBD oil. But, do you know about CBG oil? Yes, there is such thing as CBG. Some CBD enthusiasts refer to it as the premium version of CBD. This cannabinoid caught the attention of scientists and cannabis enthusiasts alike. So there’s a lot of ongoing studies on it. Many persons use CBG for treating various ailments. It turns out this cannabinoid has possible health benefits. Keep reading to find out some of the best CBG oil you can try out from reputable brands. You’ll also learn about this interesting compound, how it’s different from CBD, and its key benefits. In addition, we’ll discuss any health risks concerns you might have, legality issues, and dosage guidelines.

Top CBG Oil Brands of 2021

Fab CBD: Overall Best CBG Oil. Nuleaf Naturals: Best Full-spectrum CBG Oil. Premium Jane: Best Flavored CBG Oil

Our criteria for Choosing the Best CBG Oil

CBG oil is a relatively new product, and there aren’t many manufacturers producing it yet. We did our research on the brands considering many factors. The best CBG oil, as with any other hemp product, has to meet certain standards. Here are our criteria for choosing top brands.

Ingredients in Use

A high-quality CBG oil consists only of ingredients that are natural and organic. It goes without saying that any hemp product should contain safe ingredients. Even more important, they should be more organic or natural than not. There are top products that put in care to see their users have the best and safest experience. They also go all the way to list every ingredient contained in the product. Furthermore, you may be allergic to some components, including organic ones. It helps if you take a look at the label or ingredients column on the website before making a purchase.

Size and Strengths

If you’re familiar with hemp products, like CBD oils, then you know already that they come in different sizes. Also, the strengths can vary. Depending on your preferences, a company should cater to a wide range of customers. There should be sizes from small, medium, to large. Variation should also be in available strengths, from low concentration to high. That way, people who are just starting with CBG oil can experiment from the bottom up. Also, if you need a stronger product, you can go for one higher in strength.

Extraction Process

According to industry standards, the safest method of extracting cannabinoids from hemp plants is the CO2 method. Therefore, it’s best to make sure the brand uses this technique. There are other methods. However, with CO2 extraction, you’re getting the safest extract possible.

Lab Results

Away from what the manufacturers list on their product labels, what’s noteworthy is the lab results to prove it. The brand should be able to provide a certificate of analysis from a third-party lab. These lab reports verify the safety and quality of the products. You can confirm if the amount of CBG on the label is the same as what the report states. Also, you can check for additional ingredients that may be present which the company failed to mention.

Price and Packaging

A lot goes into making high-quality hemp-derived products, and CBG oil is not excluded. If a manufacturer is marketing a CBG oil as the cheapest on the market, you may want to be careful. Cheap doesn’t always mean low quality, but in this industry, cheap may mean just that. Having a look at what other top brands sell for will give you an idea of the price range.

Also, the packaging of a product signals if the manufacturer is worth your money. The packaging should be quality and put together. Labels should also contain the necessary information a consumer needs to know about the product. For instance, you should never guess how much CBG is present in the product. Or how much you should consume. Guidelines should be accessible and apparent.

Transparency

You want to be able to trust the persons manufacturing the CBG oil you’ll be using. Therefore, brand transparency is a powerful factor you don’t want to overlook. Does a look at their website provide all the necessary information about the brand and their manufacturing processes? Is there contact information available? Is there a physical store you can visit? Do they make third-party test results available? All these questions and more will help you judge the transparency of the brand.

Services and Shipping

Lastly, reputable CBG oil brands would want to support you and solve your problems when they arise. The brand’s customer support initiatives should inform your buying decisions. As the consumer, you need to find sellers that care about you. Also, the shipping policies should be favorable. Many brands offer money-back guarantees to unsatisfied customers.

Top CBG Oils We Recommend You to Try in 2021

After considering all the listed factors above, we came up with top brands you should patronize to get the best CBG oil. They tick all the boxes. Their products are safe and effective as well.

Fab CBD is one of the brands that lead the industry in quality, innovation, and potency. Their CBD + CBG oil gives a 1:1 ratio of cannabidiol (CBD) to cannabigerol (CBG). It has great taste and one of the best CBG oil out there. The two available flavors are: mint and citrus.

This full-spectrum goodness contains botanical terpenes and bioactive cannabinoids. They use organically-grown hemp extracts from Colorado. You are sure of the quality and safety, as these hemp plants are free of pesticides and other contaminants. The color of the CBG + CBD oils might differ from batch to batch. And that’s because this brand uses natural materials only. This practice is unlike brands that might use artificial ingredients to get a visual uniformity. However, keep in mind that the quality or potency of the products doesn’t change.

There’s a dropper for easy usage. From the calibration, a full dropper is at 0.5ml. This may appear half-full when you pull out the dropper, don’t bother. Every single use delivers 20mg of CBD and 20mg of CBG.

Ingredients in Use

Fab CBD carefully crafts its products using natural ingredients. The ingredients in this oil include full-spectrum hemp extract, terpenes, flavoring from natural sources, and MCTs. There’s minimal use of ingredients at play here. Also, there are no additives or preservatives.

Sizes and Strengths

Fab CBG + CBD oil comes in one strength, which is 2400mg. That’s a combination of 1200mg CBG and 1200mg CBD. There is only one available size: 30ml.

Extraction Process

Fab CBD uses a solvent-free CO2 extraction method. They work directly with the manufacturers to ensure higher standards.

Lab Results

You can view the lab results provided for each product on the website. Fab CBD tests every batch of product for purity and potency via ProVerde laboratories.

Price and Packaging

The Fab CBD CBD + CBG oil costs $129.00. The packaging looks expensive at first glance, which makes you think “quality” even without usage.

Transparency

This brand is one of the reputable brands in the industry, thanks to its transparent processes. All information you need about the company, products, and methods is available.

Services and Shipping

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on every purchase. Shipping typically takes about 3 to 7 days, and you can track your order. As soon as your order ships, the company emails you a tracking number. Note that international orders may incur delays and might take longer than 7 days. Lastly, there is free U.S shipping on orders of $99 or more.

What we liked

Full-spectrum CBG oil

Extensively tested for purity, safety, and potency.

Available in two flavor options

Contains only natural ingredients

What we didn’t like

There’s only one available strength

Nuleaf Naturals is one of the brands that offer a wide array of full-spectrum products. Their CBG oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids. These cannabinoids and terpenes present in the oil work together to provide therapeutic effects. Some of these cannabinoids include CBD, CBC, CBN, and lots more. The organic hemp plants in use for this CBG oil are U.S-grown. Therefore they’re free of any unwanted contaminants. Also, this company controls the entire farming and production process, from seed to shelf. The Nuleaf Natural CBG is one of the best CBG oil on the market, considering the quality. It comes in a natural flavor and different sizes.

Ingredients in Use

Nuleaf Naturals makes use of minimum ingredients and is all-natural. The CBG oil contains only full-spectrum hemp extract and organic virgin hemp seed oil.

Sizes and Strengths

This CBG oil is available in three sizes. These are the 300mg, 900mg, and 1800mg CBG oil bottles. Regardless of the size you choose, you get 30mg CBG per serving.

Extraction Process

Nuleaf Naturals uses an advanced, green extraction method. This method enables them to obtain a complete range of cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plants. This extraction process ensures a safe and potent product.

Lab Results

This company uses independent labs to confirm its products are safe, consistent, and potent. They indulge in various rigorous test processes and provide users with a well-detailed certificate of analysis for each product.

Price and Packaging

The prices for the Nuleaf Naturals CBG oil are $38.50, $99.00 and $179.00. The price increases with an increase in bottle size. The packaging of this product is not the most elite, but it is strong.

Transparency

Nuleaf Naturals is a transparent brand and states necessary information on its website. Consumers have access to hemp sources, lab reports for each batch of products, and others. They are also a cGMP certified brand, which means they follow standard manufacturing practices.

Services and Shipping

It’s not every day you see brands offering free and fast 2 – 3 days shipping within the U.S. Users get to enjoy that with this company. Also, there’s a subscription offer to save 10% on every order. Customers can return unused and unopened products within 30 days of purchase.

What we liked

Full-spectrum CBG product

Natural and organic ingredients

Rigorous third-party tests

Fast and free shipping

What We didn’t Like

This product has only flavor: natural.

May have an earthy taste due to no additional flavours.

Premium Jane’s Delta 8 + CBG oil is a blend of 1000mg D8 and 200mg CBG. Made from a full spectrum hemp extract, you enjoy many benefits that support daily wellness. If you’re in search of a CBG oil with the best flavors, then you have it here. With all-natural flavourings, they offer two flavor options: tropical punch and candy watermelon. Like all the brands listed above, Premium Jane sources authentic U.S-grown hemp.

Ingredients in Use

This product contains the following ingredients: Delta-8 hemp extract, CBG, MCT oil, and full-spectrum hemp distillate. The watermelon-flavored oil contains a natural watermelon flavor. Further, the tropical punch option has these additional ingredients – pineapple, orange, and raspberry extract.

Size and Strengths

The available size is a 30ml bottle containing 200mg CBG and 1000mg D8.

Extraction Process

Premium Jane uses the solvent-free CO2 extraction method to obtain cannabinoids from the hemp plant. This process enables a high-quality end product that is safe for consumption.

Lab Results

There is an up-to-date lab sheet on every product page on this brand’s website. You can download them to confirm the potency and content of the product before purchase.

Price and Packaging

This product comes in an eye-catching bottle and costs $55.00

Transparency

Premium Jane is a well-known brand in the industry. For transparency, they give users access to third-party test reports and are transparent about their processes. You can also contact customer service to get answers to questions you might have.

Services and Shipping

There is free shipping to all the 50 states in the U.S. They also ship worldwide and offer refunds within 30 days of product purchase.

What we liked

High-quality and third-party tested product

Exciting flavor options

Free shipping within the U.S

What we didn’t like

There is no Delta-8-THC free option

Lower CBG content

About CBG and CBG Oil

Cannabidiol (CBD) is the most abundant cannabinoid present in the hemp plant. However, it is not the only one. There are over a hundred other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant or cannabis. Cannabinoids, as you may know, are chemical compounds with therapeutic benefits. They can help certain health conditions due to their unique properties. CBG, which is the abbreviation for cannabigerol, is one of these many cannabinoids. Similarly to CBD oil, CBG is the main component in CBG oils.

Cannabigerolic Acid (CBGA) is the chemical precursor to all the other cannabinoids like CBD and THC. When the hemp plant grows, some enzymes convert the cannabigerolic acid into the three primary cannabinoid acids: THCA, CBDA, and CBCA. Afterwards, a complex process known as decarboxylation converts the CBGA into CBG. These cannabinoids interact with your body’s cannabinoid receptors – CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBG is also known as the “mother of all cannabinoids”. This is because it’s the parent molecule from which all the other cannabinoids in the hemp plant stems. That is, all the other cannabinoids originate from the raw form of CBG.

CBG is present in small amounts in organically grown hemp plants. When a hemp plant is fully grown, the CBG present is usually 1% or less. Therefore, most full-spectrum products have low concentrations of CBG. Manufacturers usually harvest the plants earlier when they want to obtain a higher CBG level. Interestingly, some experts found ways to breed new strains that are rich in CBG. And they are becoming commonplace.

Is It Really What It Claims to Be?

CBG oil is increasingly becoming popular in today’s market. But is it all those manufacturers claim it is?

Studies show that CBG has many of the same therapeutic benefits as other cannabinoids. Like the popular cannabinoid CBD, CBG may help treat chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety.

Furthermore, while CBG is new to the market, there are preliminary studies on animals and cells. For instance, studies are indicating it protects the brain from aging effects. In 1992, some Italian scientists studied its effects on cells in vitro. They found out that CBG has neuroprotective effects. It protected the brain cells against oxidative stress and neuroinflammation, which are the primary causatives of brain deterioration. There are currently no clinical studies on its effectiveness.

CBG vs CBD+CBG vs CBD: What’s the Difference?

CBG and CBD do not have many differences. They are both cannabinoids derived from cannabis or hemp plant. The major difference is that CBG is referred to as the mother cannabinoid. It’s the precursor of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids.

CBD and CBG are similar cannabinoids in that they both have therapeutic benefits. Also, they do not have any psychoactive effects. Additionally, in some full-spectrum CBD products, CBD is present in low measures. In the same manner, most CBG oils contain an amount of CBD. These two hemp extracts work together to produce a stronger effect than they do singly. When present together in a product, they produce what is called the “entourage effect.” The entourage effect is a theory that all cannabinoids when taken together, produce a better effect than they do separately.

Furthermore, CBG and CBG interact with the body in the same manner. They interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system to produce their therapeutic effects. In terms of function, some studies suggest CBG is more effective than CBD in treating certain health conditions.

The Key Benefits of Using CBG Oil

CBG regulates important body functions such as pain, memory, sleep, appetite, and concentration. Some of the benefits of CBG oil from existing studies include its neuroprotective effect stated earlier in this review. According to a 2015 research work conducted in Spain, CBG works actively as a neuroprotectant. The researcher treated mice that had Huntington’s disease – a neurodegenerative disorder – with CBG. They found that CBG significantly reduced the biomarkers of this disease.

Also, a 2014 study conducted on mice shows CBG is effective in the treatment of colon cancer. In this study, CBG slowed down the growth of the canarcerous cells. Furthermore, a 2013 study also indicates the possible benefit of using CBG to treat inflammation related to colitis. The researchers also conducted this study on mice. There is, however, still a need to carry out these studies on humans. Clinical experimentation will help determine and further prove its effectiveness.

Other conditions where CBG has potential benefits include treatment of some bacterial infections, glaucoma, pain, appetite loss, and bladder dysfunctions.

Is CBG Oil the Right Product for You?

The answer to this question depends on your personal experiences. If CBD oil products worked for you for pain, anxiety or any other ailments in the past, you might also want to try out CBG oil. Even if you didn’t get the benefits you wanted from CBD, you might want to use CBG oil or CBG + CBD oil instead.

There are anecdotal pieces of evidence on CBG therapeutic benefits. You can make your decision based on these reports and experiment for yourself. Several persons use it for its effect in enhancing mood, helping people having issues with sleep and insomnia, inflammation, arthritis pain, and so on.

Aside from personal reports and experiences, there are research studies too. Most of them are from preclinical studies. You can decide to try CBG for your wellness goals after going through these research studies. But, note that preclinical researches prepare the ground for human studies. And, because it worked on mice or rats doesn’t necessarily mean it will work on humans.

Why There’s So Much Price Gap Between CBD & CBG Oil?

The price gap between CBD oil and CBG oil is apparent. If you go and start shopping for CBD products through online, you’ll notice in comparison CBG oil are much more expensive. What’s the reason for this?

CBG oil has a higher cost of production than CBD products. Because of that, their prices tend to be on the higher side. Even more unfortunate is only a few companies are selling CBG products currently. Some companies that previously offered CBG products have stopped. So we have only a few available CBG oils in today’s market.

Remember we said CBG is available naturally in small amounts in the hemp plants? Well, what that means is the production of CBG oil requires a large volume of plant material. Experts are working on new methods of increasing the yield of CBG production. Until these methods become common, CBG oils will continue to be expensive and scarce.

Is CBG Oil Legal to Buy?

Yes, CBG oil is legal to buy under Federal law. After the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived products are legal to buy or sell as long as they contain 0.3% THC or less. You must also know that some states don’t really follow the federal law as they impose their own conditions. So, to be on the safe side check what your state law is regarding the buying and consuming CBG products.

CBG Oil Dosage Guide: What’s The Right Amount to Take?

CBG oil, as with other hemp-derived products, does not have a standard recommended dosage. The rule applies to all of them, which is to start low and work your way up. In other words, if you’re an inexperienced user, you are better off getting a low dosage of oil. You can go with 1 or 2 drops a day, then try it for about a week. If you’re comfortable with the dosage, only then should you increase it. Also, note any good or bad changes you may experience. This will help you find the perfect dosage that works with your body.

You would need to be consistent and also exercise some patience with CBG oil. The first drop of CBG oil you take may have zero effect on your body. As with other hemp products, the key is consistency. Be sure to adhere to your dosage regularly if you want better results.

Health Risks of CBG Oil: Are there any?

You must be concerned about the potential health risks of using CBG oil. An extensive study is required before we can list any possible side effects or health risks. However, going by anecdotal reports, CBG oil acts similarly to CBD oil. People who use this CBD oil and CBG oil state they have almost the same experience using both. What this means is, you could experience the same possible side effects.

It’s important to state here that most side effects are mild. Often, people who experience them do that when they take a higher dose. Hence, some of the side effects you could experience are nausea, drowsiness, and changes in appetite. It’s best to stick with a lower dose if you notice any of these changes. Also, if you are on any prescription medication, speak to your health care provider. There may be a possibility of drug interactions, and you don’t want that.

Final Thoughts

The research into cannabis and hemp products progresses as the days go. So we’ll expect more pieces of interesting information about these cannabinoids. Current knowledge is promising and the same with anecdotal evidence. Many users are reporting different therapeutic benefits with these CBG and CBD products.

If you’ve had to go through the process of finding a high-quality CBD product, you’d agree it’s the same with CBG oil. The choosing factors are almost the same. You’d consider the quality of the product, brand reputation, third-party lab reports, and all that we pointed out. Also, your personal preferences will come into play. We have made a list of the top three CBG oil brands in the industry. We can vouch for the quality of their products. If you’d like to experiment with CBG oil, be sure to follow our guidelines.