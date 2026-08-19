Bevan Duke of Earle Receives National Honor in Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – In September, Bevan Earle heads to Jamaica for his Homecoming Tour, an annual excursion comprising Jamaicans living abroad. Now in its 27th year, the popular trek has brought thousands of Jamaicans to the world-famous Sandals Resorts.

Known as ‘Duke of Earle’, Earle has lived in South Florida since 1989. He has a long-running program on WAVS 1170 AM and is editor/publisher of the Caribbean Voice Newspaper.

Order of Distinction

Earle’s entrepreneurship has earned him the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican government. He will receive his country’s sixth-highest honor on October 19 in Kingston during the annual National Honors and Awards ceremony.

“Receiving such an award from the country of my birth, encourages me to continue doing what I am doing and to be patriotic. That is, helping and giving back to my communities both here (South Florida) and Jamaica, and making sure they are aware of what is happening on a daily basis as we continue on our daily task,” Earle told South Florida Caribbean News.

Diaspora Homecoming at Sandals Ocho Rios

The idea for a diaspora homecoming, he disclosed, came from Gordon “Butch” Stewart, founder of Sandals Resorts. Earle and the hotel tycoon were friends for years, and they agreed that encouraging Jamaicans overseas to visit Stewart’s properties, would be a boom for their country’s tourism.

It has paid solid dividends.

“Last year, I sold over 65 rooms for Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Royal Cay. The year before, it was Sandals Dunn’s River and this year Sandals Ocho Rios from September 17-21,” Earle disclosed. “There are about six persons including myself who have never missed one of these homecomings since we started, even during COVID-19.”

Bevan Earle was born and raised in St. James parish, western Jamaica. He served in the army and police force. In addition, he established himself as a community activist in his home district of Barrett Town, St. James.

He maintains ties with St. James, hosting treats for children and donating items to various organizations including the police.

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

In January, 2025, Bevan Earle was a recipient of the United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his long and distinguished community service.