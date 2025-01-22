The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award: A Remarkable Honor for Bevan Earle

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Bevan Earle, the Jamaican who has established himself in South Florida’s sprawling West Indian community, was presented with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award on January 19 at City Hall in Miramar.

Earle’s tireless social work as well as his 33-year broadcasting career, were cited for this recognition, which is the highest accolade given for community work in the United States.

Earle received a gold medallion, a letter from President Joe Biden, and a certificate. Four of his children and eight grandchildren watched him.

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

To be eligible for the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, persons have to achieve minimum 4,000 hours of community service. It is presented to persons, “who have made a significant impact on their field and have contributed a large number of hours of volunteer service”.

Earle, often called the Duke of Earle, credits his 20 years as a police officer in Jamaica. This experience helped him develop his social awareness.

“I was molded that I could do just about anything, the constabulary is a university by itself. I was active in sports, and coming to South Florida (in 1989) I started my own radio and TV program, making sure the Caribbean communities are aware of things happening in their respective counties, and help them whenever they have problems,” he said.

That radio show is the long-running Hot Talk, which airs five days a week on WAVS 1170 AM. Earle is the editor and publisher of the Caribbean Voice Newspaper. He also founded Jamaica National Flag Day. This day is celebrated on August 6, when the country marks its independence.

From rural St. James parish in western Jamaica, Earle was raised in a working-class home with four brothers. He joined the army soon after finishing school in his late teens. After that, he had a long career in the police force.

Moving to South Florida 35 years ago, Earle quickly got involved in community activities. He spoke about the transformation of Jamaicans’ influence in the area.