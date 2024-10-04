BET Soul Features Hit Song ‘Have A Little Light’ by Louis York and Gramps Morgan

WASHINGTON, DC – The song and music video, “Have A Little Light” by Louis York and Gramps Morgan has been experiencing tremendous success. Louis York is an American band formed by Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony in 2015.

The music video “Have A Little Light” has racked up over a million views on YouTube since its release and the single recently hit #1 on the USA iTunes Reggae Chart and is in heavy rotation on Jamaica’s #1 radio station, IrieFM.

The music video for “Have A Little Light” has also been added in rotation at BET SOUL. Gramps Morgan and Louis York met at a Grammy event and theircollaboration is now up for Grammy consideration in several categories as well as the Louis York album that it is featured on entitled, “Songs with Friends”.