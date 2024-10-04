Entertainment

BET Soul Features Hit Song ‘Have A Little Light’ by Louis York and Gramps Morgan

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
BET Soul Features Hit Song 'Have A Little Light' by Louis York and Gramps Morgan
Gramps Morgan
BET Soul Features Hit Song 'Have A Little Light' by Louis York and Gramps Morgan
Gramps Morgan

WASHINGTON, DC – The song and music video, “Have A Little Light” by Louis York and Gramps Morgan has been experiencing tremendous success.  Louis York is an American band formed by Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony in 2015.

The music video “Have A Little Light” has racked up over a million views on YouTube since its release and the single recently hit #1 on the USA iTunes Reggae Chart and is in heavy rotation on Jamaica’s #1 radio station, IrieFM.

The music video for “Have A Little Light” has also been added in rotation at BET SOUL. Gramps Morgan and Louis York met at a Grammy event and theircollaboration is now up for Grammy consideration in several categories as well as the Louis York album that it is featured on entitled, “Songs with Friends”.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC) to perform in South Florida with tribute to the late Prof. Rex Nettleford

January 28, 2011

Celebrate Carnival with ‘Get Soca 2016’

February 10, 2016
Singer Bobby Caldwell, Dead at 71

Singer Bobby Caldwell, Dead at 71

March 15, 2023
Modern Day Renaissance artist Janice “JG” Muller will Co-Compose the Score for Ladouceur’s Highly Anticipated ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

Modern Day Renaissance artist Janice ‘JG’ Muller will Co-Compose Score for ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

November 28, 2020
Back to top button