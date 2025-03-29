Songs Of Zion: A New Era for Carlene Davis

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – It had been seven years since Carlene Davis released an album when her latest effort, Songs Of Zion, came out in February. Her previous album, The Assignment, dropped in 2018 by VP Records, the New York-based company that handles distribution of Songs Of Zion through its affiliate, VPAL Music.

Davis, an ordained minister of religion, said she began writing songs for the album after returning to Jamaica from the United Kingdom in 2020.

“It’s early days, but an album like this will last for generations. Longevity has its place. However, it’s exciting and encouraging to see the positive reaction we’ve been getting. We write and produce music not only to enjoy, but to sow seeds for positive change in one’s life,” the veteran singer told South Florida Caribbean News.

Rapha, lead single from Songs Of Zion, is nominated for Best Gospel Song at the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA), scheduled for March 30 at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in South Florida.

Davis and her husband Tommy Cowan co-produced Songs Of Zion, which she describes as “roots Nyahbinghi Praise”. It has received six nominations for the 27th Marlin Awards which takes place on July 27 in The Bahamas.

“This kind of recognition I do not take for granted and I am grateful as it speaks to dedication, hard work and being relentless in continuous pursuit of your God-given talent and assignment. All the glory belongs to God,” said Davis.

Born in Clarendon parish, southern Jamaica, Davis spent much of her formative years in the UK and Canada. She launched her recording career in Toronto during the 1970s, but it was not until she moved back to Jamaica in the early 1980s that Davis’ career took off with songs like Stealing Love, Like Old Friends Do and Going Down to Paradise.

She became a born again Christian in the early 1990s.