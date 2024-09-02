NASHVILLE – Grammy Award-winning duo Louis York, comprised of Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, are excited to announce the release of their new single “Have A Little Light” featuring the legendary Gramps Morgan via Weirdo Workshop. This vibrant and uplifting track is the fourth single from their highly anticipated sophomore album, Songs With Friends, which was released on August 30th.

“Ever since the first day I met these two brothers, it’s been a dream of working with them. Finally, it’s coming to pass. Their vision and expertise within the music experience is bar none. In addition, it is definitely reflected in this song,” states Gramps.

“Have A Little Light” was written by Louis York and Gramps Morgan. It is a beacon of hope and positivity designed to uplift and inspire listeners. The song encourages everyone to embrace their inner light and spread joy to those around them. Directed by Fernando Hevia, the accompanying music video was shot in the beautiful landscapes of St. Thomas, Jamaica. The video is also a homecoming for Claude Kelly as he reunites with his Jamaican roots.

Claude mentions, “This song is the heart and soul of our new album, Songs With Friends.” Gramps Morgan is one of the first people we met when we relocated to Nashville, and we knew right away it would lead to something big.” He goes on to say, “Have A Little Light’ is a call to action to focus on the bright side of life. On a personal note, this song has allowed me to return home to my Jamaican roots, and I couldn’t be more proud!”