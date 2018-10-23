Billboard.com has premiered the new video “I’m Alive”, the first single off Beres Hammond’s new album “Never Ending”.

“I’m Alive” is a 21st century ‘roots’ track, with Beres singing praises for life’s simple and essential joys.

The visual, directed by RD Studios, aims to portray Beres Hammond’s childhood and the beginning of his love for music to his current day while performing and making music in the studio.

Throughout the four minute video, artists influenced by Beres are featured, including cameos by Jah Cure, Alborosie, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Shenseea, Jesse Royal and more.