Jamaica National Poppy Appeal

Children’s Services Council of Broward County hires Dr. Sharetta Remikie as Chief Equity and Community Engagement Officer

[LAUDERHILL] – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) is proud to announce that Dr. Sharetta Remikie has joined staff as the first Chief Equity and Community Engagement Officer. Dr. Remikie began in her new post on October 18th, 2021. The newly created position replaces what was previously the Chief Communications Officer one, that […]