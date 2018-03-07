Chronixx – “I Can”

Chronixx counts his blessings in the stunningly beautiful video for “I Can,” the latest single off his Grammy-nominated debut Chronology. The song was produced by Parisian duo The Picard Brothers, known for their musical contributions for Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding and Kehlani.

Shot in Chronixx’s homeland of Jamaica, the dream-like aerial views from the 876 share both the island’s beauty and strife in just four sweet minutes. The video, directed by Ted Samere, also features special cameos by fellow reggae comrades like Jesse Royal, Kezmandi and Eesah.

This past month, Chronixx performed in Australia, covering his fourth continent on the Chronology Tour.

He returns to the U.S. this spring, to play at Kaya Fest in San Bernardino, CA on April 28 and at Coney Island Amphitheater with Protoje in NYC on May 27.