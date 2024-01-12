Bent on Stardom, Young T&T Singer, Wisabella Says Elder Artistes Must Be Mentors

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – With some incredibly potent words for the artistes who have paved the way for the youth of her generation, a young, female entertainer says it’s time for the elders in the industry to mentor the youth. Isabella Williams is as beautiful, smart and talented as she is frank. Her ability to sing, act, model and dance make her a full-blown creative – something the 13- year-old Form two student, takes tremendous pride in. A new single released under the production stewardship of fellow youth entertainer, Aaron Duncan,

Wisabella as she is known, is excited to showcase her ability on stage in Carnival 2024.

“Free Up” was written by Duncan, but its words epitomize the young singer’s personality. “I’m positive. I’m bright and I’m free. I have a lot of ambition and I want to make it big,” she asserts, highlighting that her love for the stage and performance, began at the tender age of six. When she was nine-years-old, Wisabella released her very first single. She has worked with Jus Now Music’s Keshav Singh and alongside Canadian vocalist, Dahlia Fernandez, she has cowritten and sung two singles, “Take It Easy,” – her first Soca track, and “Bring The

Lights Up.”

Working with Veteran Entertainers

Now as she increases her momentum, publicly claiming her space in the music industry in Trinidad and Tobago, the young artiste says elder entertainers must work with the youths to steer them in the right direction and uplift the culture of Trinidad and Tobago. A big fan of artistes like Bunji Garlin, Olatunji Yearwood and Nailah Blackman, Wisabella is hopeful that her words will bear fruit.

Over the years, she has worked with several producers, among them Rishi Gayadeen of RG Productions. In fact, a true culture lover, the young entertainer revealed that her recently released Chutney Soca single, “Chutney

In Meh Soul”, which was produced by Vedish Gayadeen has been entered into the Chutney Soca Monarch competition for consideration.

“I love to sing. It came naturally from very early on, but now I see it more as a career path, and I have to dedicate time to better my craft. I’ve done vocal training in the past and I plan on going after my dream of becoming a professional singer,” she said.

Strong Support

Excited to be a part of all major competitions in the season ahead, Wisabella says she has tremendous support from her school mates. “My friends like that I am young and I am getting to follow my dreams. I think parents should listen to their children when they say they are interested in something. They should try their best to see if that’s really what they want to do and give them as much support as they can,” said the youngster.

Her parents certainly major supporters of her dreams, Wisabella explains that she proves her dedication to both her academics and her music career by managing her time properly. “I take time management seriously. My education comes first,” she assured, noting that in her family, her elder brother is a part of the aviation industry.

Connect With Wisabella

With more music still to come, the young entertainer who writes her music, says the world better look out! “I’m focusing on these songs, but there will be other releases in the season,” she said. On her YouTube channel @wisabella, supporters of her music can find her latest releases. She also engages her peers on Instagram @_Wisabella_ and TikTok @wisabella.