Soca Diva Nailah Blackman Heading to South X SouthWest!

AUSTIN, Texas – Soca Diva Nailah Blackman is getting a major breakthrough opportunity and it’s happening sooner than many may have expected. She heads to Austin, Texas on March 17th, where she’ll take the main stage at South X SouthWest (SXSW). That’s big news for the youngest of the Blackman clan who’s made that musical breakthrough thus far.

Nailah Blackman is being sponsored by the folks at Soca on The Seas – a brand that continues to grow and provide opportunities for Caribbean artistes.

Her inclusion on this platform is big news since South X Southwest has been in existence since 1987 and has showcased annually, numerous talented artistes in various categories of music, interactive media and film and of course, there’s always someone in the big leagues, looking on.

The Trinbagonian singer will be the only Caribbean artiste who’ll perform alongside some of the biggest AfroBeats artistes and DJs on the “Sounds From Africa & The Caribbean” stage. These artistes include:

• Patoranking

• Kojo Funds

• AKA

• Adekunle Gold

• Not3S

• Lax

• The Compozers

• Shaker

• Host – Eddie Kadi

Soca on the Seas’ CEO, Juliana Fermin says the team is happy to sponsor Nailah, acknowledging that she continues to grow as an artiste and wow audiences wherever she performs.

Blackman’s hits include, “O Lawd Oye”, “Sokah”, “Baila Mami”, “Badishh” featuring Shenseea, and “Dame Lorraine.”.

SXSW takes place from March 9th- 18th.