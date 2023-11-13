Video

Behind Icon of the Seas and the AquaDome Lift

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News13 hours ago
Royal Caribbean International’s #IconoftheSeas debuts the first-ever AquaDome, a tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot by night with restaurants, bars, wraparound ocean views and entertainment in the next-level AquaTheater.

A record-breaking milestone in constructing the new neighborhood was installing the single largest glass and steel structure onto the new ship in November 2022 – an 80-hour process from start to finish.

Go behind the scenes with the specialists on the ground as it all came together in Turku, Finland.

