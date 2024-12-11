Barbados and Canada Independence Gala: A Night of Elegance

Toronto, Ontario – The Barbados Canada Association (BCA) recently hosted its highly anticipated Independence Gala, which was an event brimming with elegance, cultural pride, and vibrant celebration.

The gala took place at the Scarborough Convention Centre. It celebrated Barbados’ 58th year of independence. Many Barbadian nationals, Canadian supporters, and cultural fans from the GTA attended.

Cultural Connection

The evening kicked off with a stunning cocktail reception, where guests mingled and enjoyed the sounds of Barbadian performer Kristin Lasonta. This was followed by a formal dinner featuring a delectable 3-course menu, a variety of dessert offerings and a live video feed of the stunning lighting display direct from Niagara falls which showcased Barbados’ national colours.

Under the 2024 theme ‘From Fields to Festivals’ the evening’s program, expertly hosted by Bajan-Canadian media personality Red, featured an array items including impactful speeches from the BCA’s executive as well as other notable attendees.

Consul General of Barbados (Ag) David Gibbs gave an inspiring speech. He focused on community, resilience, and the strong partnership between Barbados and Canada. His words touched the audience and highlighted the importance of the BCA’s work. The BCA fosters cultural connections and supports charitable initiatives.

Guests enjoyed a door prize from Marville Travel. There was also a silent auction and a raffle with special prizes. The money raised will help the Barbados Disaster Management Relief Fund.

Most notable, was the pulsating performance by Barbadian band 2 Mile Hill which delivered a memorable, multi-genre, musical set much to the delight of all of the event’s patrons.

The Gala

“This year’s gala was a true testament to the strength and vibrancy of our community,” said Mark Hoyte President of the Barbados Canada Association. “We are proud to celebrate our heritage while building meaningful bridges between Barbados and Canada.”

As the evening came to a close, guests danced to the fun music of DJ Phase 4. They left the gala feeling happy. They also felt a stronger sense of togetherness.

The BCA extends its heartfelt gratitude to sponsors, volunteers, and all attendees for making the Independence Gala a resounding success. Plans are already underway for next year’s celebration, promising even greater milestones for the Barbadian-Canadian community.