Barbados Canada Association Gala: Celebrating 58 Years of Barbados’ Independence

Toronto, Ontario –The Barbados Canada Association (BCA) is excited to share details about its forthcoming Independence Fundraising Gala, honoring Barbadian culture, heritage, and community contributions, set for November 30, 2024, at the Scarborough Convention Centre, Ontario.

This special event, supported by the Consul General of Barbados, celebrates 58 years of Barbados’ Independence. It aims to raise funds for the Barbados Disaster Management Relief Fund. The event will also provide grants for students studying environmental management.

All-Inclusive Event

For 2024, the swanky Saturday affair will be an all-inclusive event boasting a plethora of food and drink options for all in attendance and offering guests a taste of Barbados’ vibrant culture through authentic cuisine, entertainment, and guest speakers.

Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a 3-course dinner, and a dessert table with popular Bajan treats. There will also be live music and a silent auction. The auction will feature special items from local businesses, artisans, and sponsors.

The Barbados Canada Association Gala will have a mix of modern elegance and traditional Bajan style. The evening will be hosted by Redd, a well-known radio and TV personality from Toronto.

Live Entertainment

Most notably, the evening will feature talented Barbadian performer Kristin Lasonta and headliners the world-renowned Barbadian band 2 Mile Hill which has shared the stage with several major names in the music industry.

In keeping with the Barbados Canada Association’s MOU with Barbados’ Department of Emergency Management (DEM), proceeds from this year’s gala will go towards a fund which provides Barbados with the necessary supplies and infrastructure for its citizens in the case of a natural disaster.

Regarding the upcoming edition of the annual fundraising soirée and its 2024 theme ‘From Fields to Festivals’, BCA President Mark Hoyte shared, “We wanted to remind the diaspora of where we came from and what it took to get to where we are with independence and now as a republic; the journey must not be forgotten and celebrated.”

The Barbados Canada Association invites everyone to join a festive celebration. We will celebrate the island’s 58th Independence. This event supports a worthy cause. It will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Join us at the Scarborough Convention Centre. The address is 20 Torham Place, Scarborough, ON. The event starts at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are available for purchase via Eventbrite, with sponsorship packages available.