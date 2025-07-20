National News

Bahamian Talk Show Host Takes Hollywood by Storm

Photo Courtesy Depositphotos.com
Photo Courtesy Depositphotos.com

LOS ANGELES, CA — Spence Finlayson, the acclaimed Bahamian talk show host and dynamic out-of-the-box thinker, has made a spectacular splash in Hollywood with the latest episodes of his renowned Immediate Response Radio and Television Show.

The live broadcasts took place at the Bahamas Consulate General in Los Angeles. They featured Finlayson’s unique mix of engaging interviews and inspiring stories. These broadcasts highlighted the spirit and talent of amazing Bahamians who are making an impact around the world.

The Los Angeles episodes featured an impressive lineup of distinguished guests, including:

  • Consul General Joy Newbold
  • Ambassador and veteran actor Cedric Scott
  • NBA star Kai Jones
  • Actress Malikah Pinder
  • Sportscaster and Fitness Coach Marcellus Hall
  • The Tipsy Bartender
  • Actor Oral Ellis Jr
  • Filmmaker Kareem Mortimer
  • Samuel Joey Alleyne

Finlayson’s innovative approach and engaging interview style have once again demonstrated his ability to connect audiences to inspiring stories of Bahamian excellence. His Los Angeles broadcasts marked a significant milestone, expanding his global influence and spotlighting the rich talent and culture of The Bahamas on the international stage.

Having previously taken Immediate Response to major cities including New York, Houston, Atlanta, and London, Finlayson’s latest venture in Los Angeles underscores his commitment to elevating Bahamian voices worldwide. As a motivational speaker and visionary thinker, he continues to break barriers and forge new pathways for Caribbean representation in the entertainment and media landscape.

Spence Finlayson - Bahamas Immediate Response Radio and Television Show
Spence Finlayson

“This is more than just a broadcast, it’s a celebration of Bahamian talent and resilience,” said Finlayson. “Bringing our stories to Los Angeles is a testament to the extraordinary potential of our people. I am grateful for the support and excited for what’s next.”

Immediate Response Episodes

The episodes are now available on many platforms. This invites audiences around the world to enjoy the lively stories and important conversations that make Immediate Response special.

 

