Spence Finlayson Takes Immediate Response Radio Show to LA

Los Angeles, CA — The renowned Immediate Response Radio and Television Show, broadcast on ZNS and led by the engaging Spence Finlayson, is scheduled for an eagerly awaited journey to Los Angeles from July 13 to July 17. This special event will feature two live broadcasts from the Bahamas Consulate, bringing together a vibrant celebration of Bahamian culture, talent, and community in Southern California.

Live Broadcast

Spence Finlayson is known for his engaging interviews and lively hosting style. He has taken the show to big cities like New York, Houston, Atlanta, and London. There, he showcases talented and celebrated Bahamians from different fields.

The Los Angeles leg promises to be no different, with live segments highlighting prominent Bahamian artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural ambassadors. Highlights of the LA Broadcast Shows Include:

Live interviews with distinguished Bahamians making waves in entertainment, business, and social activism.

Cultural performances and showcases celebrating Bahamian music, dance, and art.

Special segments dedicated to promoting Bahamian heritage and fostering stronger connections within the diaspora.

The broadcasts will be streamed live from the Bahamas Consulate Los Angeles located Center West Building Westwood Community 10877 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 600 Los Angeles, providing viewers with an authentic and immersive experience. The event underscores the show’s commitment to celebrating and elevating Bahamian excellence on the global stage.

Spence Finlayson expressed his excitement about taking Immediate Response to Los Angeles: “Los Angeles has always been a vibrant hub of creativity and diversity. I’m thrilled to bring the energy of the Bahamas to this dynamic city and to showcase the incredible talent and stories of my fellow Bahamians. We look forward to engaging with the community and sharing our culture with a wider audience.”

Mr. Finlayson will travel with his talented crew from ZNS. The crew includes Lloyd Allen, Quincy Jones, producer Jeroen Saunders, Xavier Ranger, and Stefano Johnson.