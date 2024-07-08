Bahamian Roots Reggae Artist Avaran Gets Break in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Avaran’s musical and artistic journey led him to undertake his new project with a song called “Who Shall Jah Send,” a fiery one-drop Reggae track. The track has been getting much support from Jamaica’s # 1 radio station IrieFm.

Avaran was born in the Bahamas and has always been drawn to reggae music. While in Florida as a college student, Avaran started singing on a reggae sound system. He had a joyful, refreshing, and rewarding introspection, which made him put his heart and soul in to this new single.

Ironically, Avaran’s first stage show was in 1997 when he opened for Lucky Dube. In the same year, he opened for Luciano, Sizzla, and Mikey General at the Cameo Theatre in Miami Beach. The following year he shared the stage with Capleton, Anthony B, and Yami Bolo. He also traveled to Jamaica to perform at Heineken StarTime and wrapped up production work on his debut album “Short Rope”.

Avaran showcased his talents at the Midem Conference in France in 2000 and shared the stage with Beres Hammond, Half Pint, and Dougie Fresh. His performance there secured him a distribution deal and then toured Germany, Belgium, Holland, and Luxembourg with Mykal Rose.

Over the years, Avaran has also toured the UK, France, and Switzerland and after a brief hiatus has released his new single “Who Shall Jah Send” and is now ready to tour again.