2020 Bankra Caribbean Culture Festival Goes Online!

New York – Caribbean traditional culture is set to be showcased in fine style at the 6th staging of Bankra Caribbean Cultural Festival with a special live performance in the virtual space (online), on Saturday June 6th, 2020 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm EST.

The one-day festival which last year took place on the lush grounds of St. Albans Park in Southeast Queens, will be held online for the first time with social distancing guidelines still being observed in the city.

So while patrons won’t be able to experience the traditional culture from across the Caribbean Islands in person, the Braata Productions’ team has curated an experience that promises to be equally delightful! Bankra 2020 will now allow not only New Yorkers to experience the fun but many from across the world.

The event has retained it multi-dimensional, multi-disciplinary format that has become synonymous with the festival over the years for the young and old alike, including drum circle, art & craft, storytelling, panel discussion and of course, the much beloved cultural concert.

Now in its sixth year, patrons can expect more of the top notch, family friendly and quality entertainment that the event has built its reputation on. Each year, the meticulously chosen line-up of entertainers includes some of the most celebrated cultural performers, both of the Caribbean Diaspora and from the Caribbean region.

This year, the line-up includes; Kaiso maestro Marva Newton from Trinidad & Tobago, poet Ras Mo Moses from Dominica, rising reggae crooner dBURNZ from Jamaica, as well as Garifuna musician James Lovell from Belize, among many others.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts and Council Member Daneek Miller.

Bankra Caribbean Cultural Festival (2020), is an annual project of Braata Productions. Braata Productions is a not-for-profit, Caribbean performing arts and education organization, dedicated to showcasing Caribbean culture, history, lifestyle, traditions and customs, through folk music, arts and theatre.