Jamaican Actress Stacy Rose in Season 2 Apple TV+ Little America

MIAMI – Jamaican Actress Stacy Rose will play the role of Ines in Season 2 of “Little America” in the episode “The Bra Whisperer”. Before becoming known as “the bra whisperer,” Ines came to the United States and worked as a nanny for an Orthodox Jewish family in Brooklyn.

“Little America” Season 2 on Apple TV+ premieres Friday December 9,2022.

Episode – “The Bra Whisperer”

Script by: Mfonsio Udofia

Directed by: Tara Miele

Cast: Stacy Rose (‘Ines’), Michal Birnbaum (‘Hannah’), Sasha Compere (‘Priscilla’)

Stacy Rose was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. At the age of 15, she migrated to the United States to join her parents who had gone ahead years prior to pave the way for her and her younger brother to have every chance at realizing the American Dream. Rose attended Miami-Dade Community College, Florida State University and Florida International University where she earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in International Business and Marketing.

Career Profile

Stacy has always had a love for the performing arts. At the tender age of 9 she was featured in her first play with her Church’s Drama Troupe. She then went on the compete and excel in Regional and National Speech and Drama competitions on the island of Jamaica. After relocating to the United States, her interest in the stage and screen grew.

While engaging in academic pursuits, she found time to participate in numerous theatrical productions. She then turned her attention to film, tv, commercials, production, voiceover, radio and print work.

Stacy has had film and tv roles in “9-1-1”, “Outer Banks”, “First Wives Club”, “Hightown” and “Dolphin Tale” to name a few. She also recurred for 3 seasons opposite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as “Dr. Robbins” in HBO’s hit show “Ballers“. Recently, she had a lead role in the film “Life..” which won awards in several film festivals in the US as well as Internationally. For her performance in “Life.” Stacy also won Best Actress of the year in the Los Angeles Indie Short Film Fest.

She can currently be seen in “Little America”, an award winning anthology series on Apple TV+.

In recent times she has also donned the hat of Producer with the completion of the feature film “Break the Stage”, which was released in 2021.

Love of Radio

Another of Stacy’s great loves is Radio. For over a decade, she has served as program host of Island Praise. The show is an Internationally syndicated Caribbean Gospel Music Show heard weekly in Africa, The Caribbean, the Pacific and the United States.