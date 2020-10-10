The Jerks Unite for the Best of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals 2020

Fire up yuh grill, come hold ah vibes, & watch us LIVE!!!!

SOUTH FLORIDA – Producers of the Florida, New York, and Canada Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals along with Orlando and Palm Beach festivals have partnered to celebrate the food, music, art and culture of jerk in an unprecedented way with the National Jamaican Jerk Day.

On Sunday, October 25, the celebration of Jerk will not only be about food, the sounds of great music will also play a big role on this special day.

VP Records, a proud partner of the Florida & NYC Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival’s, will host the “Best of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival,” a two-hour live stream airing on their YouTube channel.

This live-streamed production will feature exciting performances, highlights from previous years, creative demonstrations by celebrity chefs, as well as features on vendors and sponsors.