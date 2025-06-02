Crooks & Castles Launches Sean Paul Merch

NEW YORK – Global dancehall icon Sean Paul has joined forces with renowned streetwear brand Crooks & Castles for an exclusive merch collaboration celebrating his legacy and the global influence of dancehall culture.

The capsule collection, blends Sean Paul’s signature style with Crooks & Castles’ bold streetwear aesthetic. The limited-edition pieces will feature custom graphics inspired by Sean Paul’s lyrics, Jamaican roots, and his impact on global music and fashion over the past two decades.

“This collab is more than just merch – it’s a movement,” said Sean Paul. “Crooks & Castles represents real culture, and together we’re honoring the global reach of dancehall and the lifestyle that comes with it. The designs represent me, the fans, and where we come from.”

The launch includes t-shirts and hoodies, available online and at select retail locations. Each item in the collection reflects Sean Paul’s bold personality and high-energy sound, fused with Crooks & Castles’ signature rebellious edge.

Crooks & Castles Creative Director Steven Nadler added: “Sean Paul is a cultural icon whose influence crosses borders and generations. We’re excited to bring something fresh to his fans and ours with a line that represents both music and streetwear in an authentic way.”

The Sean Paul x Crooks & Castles merch line will be officially unveiled with a digital campaign and concert merch on Sean Paul’s upcoming tours.