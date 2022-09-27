Bahamian Produces Theme Song In Tyler Perry’s New Show “Zatima”

ATLANTA – Congratulations are in order for Grand Bahama’s Chavez Parker, who has landed the theme song to Tyler Perry’s new show “Zatima“. Parker created and produced the theme song for the show, which is a spinoff of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” that follows Zac and Fatima as they take a huge step

to strengthen their relationship. “Zatima” airs on BET+ on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022.

Chavez was born and raised in Grand Bahama and has been playing the piano since the age of 5. He has obtained an Associates in Music Performance from the University of the Bahamas, a Bachelor’s in Music Production from Full Sail University in Orlando, FL and a Master’s in Music Production from Berklee College of Music in Valencia, Spain.

Chavez has worked as a recording engineer at multiple studios and as a freelance music producer for various projects ranging from albums to full documentaries. Chavez currently works as a Creative Licensing Manager for Blaze Unlimited, one of the industry’s leading sync companies whose work is featured on Netflix, Hulu and BET and who made the Tyler Perry opportunity possible for him. In addition, he works as an adjunct professor at American InterContinental University (Atlanta Campus) where he teaches entry level music production classes.

When the brief was sent out by Tyler Perry Studios to Blaze Unlimited earlier this year, Chavez knew that he had to jump on the opportunity. Upon submitting his work, the Tyler Perry team had narrowed down to three final songs, two of which were Chavez’s music. After some revisions, the song he produced, called “Perfect” was ultimately chosen as “Zatima’s” theme song.

Parker believes that this win confirms that Bahamian producers have what it takes and are as talented as any other producer outside of the Bahamas. It is important to stay committed to the craft and never lose sight of the end goal, which he has done since embarking on this journey many years ago.

Bahamians can support Chavez and the show by tuning in to the episodes on BET+ (BET Plus). Those with smart TV’s and smart phones can download the BET+ app on their devices to enjoy. The show officially airs Thursday, Sept 22, 2022. Keep up with Chavez and his future endeavors by following @bigvezy on all social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok).

Chavez believes that his faith in YAHUAH, hard work and unwavering determination is what got him this far and what’s necessary to conquer what lies ahead. While on his journey, he plans on bringing as many people as possible along while sharing the knowledge he has learned along the way and thanks the Bahamian community for their continued support.