Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths Releases New Album ‘Timeless’

‘Timeless’ comes out Friday, June 14 -Produced by Donovan Germain & Executive Produced by Tad’s Record

New York – Tad’s Record is proud to announce the Queen of Reggae, Marcia Griffiths, album ‘Timeless‘ will release on all digital platforms this Friday, June 14th.

Celebrating 55 years timelessly as an artist in the worldwide music fraternity, Queen Marcia Griffiths is set to release her new album currently available for pre – order.

One of the foremost singers of Reggae music, Empress Marcia Griffiths, is continuing to break new ground. Her new album, which is appropriately titled ‘Timeless‘, is a selection of 15 songs that pay tribute to the endurance of the Studio One label catalog, which boasts the most solid collection of foundation songs in the historic art forms of Ska, Rocksteady and Reggae music.

In a career spanning over 55 years and still going strong, Marcia Griffiths has reached high points as a soloist, and with Bob Andy as the duo of Bob and Marcia.

She toured the world as a member of the I-Threes with Bob Marley and the Wailers, and subsequently hit the Billboard charts with the “Electric Boogie Song”, creating a world-class dance – the electric slide.

Marcia has had the incredibly good fortune of spending her formative years at Studio One, the record stable that shaped the career of other top-ranking artists such as Bob Marley and Bob Andy.

Marcia recalls, “Timeless speaks for itself – from then until now; working on this album was refreshing and filled with fun memories of early Studio One days when those songs were being recorded. Much thanks to Donovan Germain for conceiving and producing the album and to Tad’s Record for promoting and distributing it”.

On Friday April 19th 2019, Tad’s Record released the first single off the upcoming album, titled ‘What Kind of World“. First recorded in 1968 by Jamaican vocal trio, The Cables, at Studio One. Marcia Griffiths cover the single and adding her own touch to it, which is most fitting for the captive fan base Marcia has cultivated around the world.

Her brilliance is on full display in the wide range of artists/songs covered, from Delroy Wilson Once Upon A Time and Ken Boothe Home, to The Heptones Baby Be True and The Cables What Kind Of World, from Peter Tosh I’m The Toughest and Sugar Minott, This Old Man to Abyssinians Declaration Of Rights, plus a Ska medley inclusive of Jackie Opel, Toots Hibbert, The Wailers, and Rita Marley among other luminaries.

The musicians who contributed to this album are also a bonus, they recaptured the feel of the original riddims and with digital recording produced a sweet clean quality, supporting a Timeless voice echoing a Timeless era that will certainly help drive the revival of popular reggae music.

Click image below to listen to

“What Kind of World”

‘Timeless‘ is produced by Donovan Germain and executive producers Tad A. Dawkins and Tad A. Dawkins Jnr.

The classic renditions from this album will be available on compact disc (CD), vinyl, and all digital platforms worldwide on June 14, 2019.



TIMELESS TRACKLIST

01. What Kind of World

02. Once Upon A Time

03. Baby Be True

04. True Believer

05. Love Me Forever

06. Love Is a Treasure

07. Your Love

08. I’m The Toughest

09. Ska Medley

10. Rock Steady + This Old Man

11. Home

12. My Guiding Star

13. Declaration of Rights

14. Cry Me A River

15. Stranger in Love