Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister to Speak at Caribbean Week in New York

NEW YORK – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will be hosting Caribbean Week in New York, where The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will be speaking at the Caribbean Airlift Forum on June 19th. The week-long event aims to showcase Caribbean culture and boost tourism in the region to important market segments. The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is a proud Platinum Sponsor of the event.

“I look forward to sharing insights of our success in airlift with CTO. We are also thrilled to be a Platinum Sponsor of Caribbean Week 2024 and the opportunity it presents to grow tourism in our country and across the region,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This annual event is a fantastic platform to share strategies, reinvigorate connections and polish the image of the greater Caribbean as an inviting destination for travel of all types.”

Driving Regional Growth