Caribbean Airlines Advisory on Repatriation Flights to Trinidad and Tobago
Port of Spain, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines advises that the only legitimate entities involved in the process of coordinating repatriation flights to Trinidad and Tobago are the Ministry of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago and Caribbean Airlines Limited.
No Travel Agent, agency or private individual is authorized to sell these specially approved repatriation services.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.