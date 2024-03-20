Award-Winning Author Cindy Similien Celebrates Jamaica in New Children’s Book

SOUTH FLORIDA – Award-winning Children’s Book Author Cindy Similien celebrates Jamaica in her new book, “I Love Jamaica From A to Z.” As an educational tool, it teaches young readers about the letters of the alphabet in colorful illustrations and introduces them to the vibrant culture and traditions of the Caribbean country.

“Jamaica holds a special place in my heart,” Ms. Similien shared. ”I have been there more times than I can count. It’s a beautiful country with a rich heritage. I hope this book inspires children to embrace diversity and cultivate a deeper appreciation for Jamaica and the world around them.”

As an avid traveler, Ms. Similien’s mission is to inspire, encourage, and empower children and their families around the world through storytelling. Her love for storytelling was cultivated while she was a student at Barnard College of Columbia University. During the weekends, she would spend her free time volunteering for a non-profit organization called Reach Out and Read where she would visit young patients and read to them. She witnessed the healing power of words and how books made an impact, bringing joy to the children despite their illnesses.

“My words go to places I may never visit; and, reach the hearts of people I may never meet,” Ms. Similien often writes about her books. But she hopes that one day she could visit some of the schools in Jamaica and donate her books to their libraries to promote cultural awareness and literacy.

“I Love Jamaica From A to Z” is now available on Amazon, inviting readers of all ages to embark on a captivating journey to learn more about the beautiful country of Jamaica.