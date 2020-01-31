Hip-Hop Artist Vigalanty Set To Perform At the 1st annual Community Day at Dorsey Park

Black History Month Event Spotlights Dorsey Park-Formerly the South Florida Home of the Negro Baseball League on Saturday, February 1, 2020

MIAMI – Miami’s Hip-Hop artist and leukemia survivor is set to take center stage at the 1st annual Community Day hosted by Florida Film House on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10am-2pm at the Dorsey Park & Historic Dorsey Memorial Library (1701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, Fl).

This Black History Month event puts a spotlight on the Dorsey Park which was once host to the Negro League baseball games. Community Day is an inspired event featuring a kids zone, activities, musical performances, and complimentary food.

The day is sponsored by City of Miami Commissioner Chairman Keon Hardemon, City of Miami Parks and Recreation, Omni CRA, EA Sports, NFL Alumni Association, and the Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency.

Vigalanty is a Miami native with Bahamian roots. As the line between independent and mainstream music continues to blur with the coming of each new generation, Hip Hop purists with underground loyalty keep searching for the next rapper to surface with an allegiance to the realness.

Enter Vigalanty, a talented, dynamic, influential independent artist and lyricist from with serious mic skills, a mature ear, and new-school sensibility.

His story is not one of the average American rapper. Unlike most new rap stars, he is humbled, composed, mature, and palpably aware of how far he came within the ever-changing music industry.

His plight to reach the top of the charts might be the story of how Hip Hop got real for independent artists in South Florida in 2020 as Vigalanty emerges from the sideline taking all the punches and blows it takes to survive.

This hip- hop artist puts an emphasis on poetic storytelling. Vigalanty’s philosophy is “If something comes without a struggle, it’s not worth it” when describing days filled with constant grinding, traveling, touring, and performing, all a while representing the bottom of the map in Miami.

Vigalanty is now a member of the new breed of musicians with an intrinsic dedication to his music. His songs are inspirational, his flow is sometimes political, and his overall sound at times throws a rowdy, futuristic feel-good vibe your way.

It’s hard not to love an original: the first of many to follow. And the notion that Vigalanty, through his music, empathizes with the most rejected of individuals in our society, lends attribution to the world’s adoration with him.

Get to know Vigalanty….

Q: Tell us about how you got involved in the rap scene in your hometown of Miami, and who are some of the musical inspirations that motivated you to pick up the pen and pad in the first place?

A: It all began with my first performance at Miami Pipeline, which was operated by Bass at the time. (R.I.P Bass). He allowed unsigned artists to showcase their skills. I remember the first time being on stage was very nerve-wracking because I didn’t know how I was going to perform. I didn’t know how people were going to receive me. I feared the unknown, but it was something that I had to go through. That was the start of how to meet people, how to ask questions, and ultimately to become vulnerable.

Tupac was one of my musical inspirations because of how poetic he was with words and how he rapped with such passion. He made you see the pictures he was painting with his words. He was a significant influence on all cultures.

Q: Who are some other rappers or singers you have on your radar to collaborate with?

A: I think Kanye West would be cool. He thinks so much outside the box, and that’s my lane. I am “unboxable.” (Lol).I would love to work with Missy Elliot. Her writing skills, the way she creates melodies, and new sounds. You never know what to expect from Missy, but dammit, you’re going to love it. These two individuals are creative geniuses.

Q: How did you get into music?

A: It all began with writing poetry while I was in middle school. I would be given writing assignments from my teachers, and I always turned them into a poem.

There were small rap battles in school, and I would write the verses for others to rap. One day my friend, Sergio, read one of my raps and said: “Yo, you need to start rapping for yourself.” I disregarded it because football was my thing at the time.

Sergio challenged me to write a song and bring it to school the next day. So, I did. When he read it, he said, “Man, you can be a rapper.” I guess you can say that was the start of my rapping career because I never stopped writing.

Q: You have a unique sound within Hip-Hop. Did your sound come to you naturally, or did you have to experiment a lot?

A: I had to experiment a lot, but I always knew how I wanted to come across, but it was a process. My ability to make different sounds and different tones and inflections is a superpower. The more I got comfortable with being me and who I was, the more I began to use my superpowers. My newer tracks show those abilities to the fullest. I continue to experiment to see where I can take my sound next.

Q: Let us know about the creative process behind your songs?

A: I listen to a beat, and I see how it makes me feel, how it moves me, how it makes me bop my head, and what the beat is saying to me. Sometimes I freestyle my way into the song and begin writing. Most of the time, when I have the rhythm of the tempo, I will stop listening to that beat and will start to listen to a different beat. This process is what gives the beat personality and breathes life into it. No matter what subject I’m speaking of.

Q.Tell us about your first exposure to music that you can remember?

A: The first time that I can remember was listening to Ice Cube. My brother would always listen to him. I remember listening to the first single he made after leaving NWA. I remember listening to what he was saying and how boldly he was saying it. He was just a Titan. And on the flip side of things, my other brother listen to Teddy Pendergrass, The Isley Brothers, and Maze. The richness of soul music was amazing to me. You don’t hear music like that anymore.

Q: What was the first track you ever recorded and describe the experience?

A: The first track I recorded was “Get Money.” (Original Song)

The experience of hearing myself for the first time on wax, I was like, “Damn, that’s what I sound like?” I wouldn’t say I liked the way I sounded. I quickly learned that recording had an art to it, and it was a hell of fun once I got over the jitters and nervousness. It then became an unbelievable feeling listening to my voice coming through the speakers.

Follow Vigalanty on IG @vigalantyworld.