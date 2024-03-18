Jamaica Achieves One Million Visitors and USD $1 Billion in Earnings

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, has announced that the destination has welcomed one million visitors and earned USD $1 billion in gross foreign exchange earnings in the first two months of the year. The numbers highlight the impressive growth trajectory of the country’s tourism sector.

The announcement was made during a Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace press conference, held on March 14 at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s office in Kingston.

Breaking New Record

“I am particularly proud of the level of growth we have had post-COVID,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “Previously, 2019 was used as our benchmark for growth, but 2023 is now that new benchmark as we broke two important barriers – welcoming four million visitors and earning four point two billion.” “Against all odds, Jamaica has broken another barrier by welcoming one million visitors and earning one billion in gross foreign exchange earnings during the first two months of this year. This is unprecedented in the country’s tourism history,” continued Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica recorded 611,642 stopover arrivals, which represents a 7.4% increase, and 389,319 cruise passenger arrivals, which is a 29.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Total visitor arrivals for the period were 1,000,961, which is an increase of 15.1% over the same months in 2023. From these arrivals, the island has earned USD $1 billion, which is an impressive increase of 8.5%.

“We continue to work with our tourism partners across the globe to ensure that our tourism offerings remain top-of-the-line.” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Jamaica provides unique and authentic experiences that keep visitors keep coming back.”

42nd Caribbean Travel Marketplace

Later this year, Jamaica will serve as the host destination for the CHTA’s 42nd Caribbean Travel Marketplace. It will be held from May 20-22 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. The event is expected to attract 150 buyer companies and approximately 1,000 delegates.