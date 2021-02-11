[NASSAU, Bahamas] – Atlantis Paradise Island, located in The Bahamas has a special promotion available exclusively for Florida residents in February 2021. This great offer is for travelers who are ready to go on vacation in The Bahamas over the next year.

Travelers who book the Florida Resident Promotion will receive an instant savings of $100 per night. Plus, a $50 daily beverage credit and an option to buy bonus experience credits. This includes, for every $100 credit bought, guests will receive an additional $20.

Exclusive Florida Resident Promotion

The promotion is available for both The Cove, Atlantis’ luxury hotel and The Royal, which is the icon of Atlantis.

While staying at the resort, guests can enjoy white sand beaches and tranquil azure waters, and multiple pools. In addition to diverse dining, spa, golf, shopping, and reimagined experiences. All customized with guest’s safety in mind. This includes a multitude of attractions, and other luxury amenities.

Popular Amenities

Travelers can indulge in the resort’s popular amenities. This includes Atlantis Casino, Atlantis Marina, Mandara Spa, Ocean Club Golf Course, fine dining at Nobu, and Todd English’s Olives, and Crystal Court shops. As well as, Marina Village, Aquaventure, Dolphin Cay, the world’s largest open-air marine habitat encompassing over 50,000 aquatic animals, and more. All with physical distancing measures in place.

Atlantis is currently offering new bespoke experiences including private sunset speedboat tours to art tours, shark and mermaid camps, intimate dinners on the beach, dive-in movie nights, and more.

Meeting U.S. Travel Requirements

The property is offering complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing for up to two guests returning to the U.S. Rapid Antigen test results are available within 30 minutes and documentation will be ready for guests to present at the airport. Guests can schedule their departure test upon arrival at the property with Atlantis’ onsite testing coordinator or online. For countries that require a COVID-19 RT-PCR test for re-entry, testing is available on-site at Atlantis and costs $165. For parties larger than two people, additional Rapid Antigen tests are available for $20.

Promotional Dates

The Florida Resident Promotion has a booking window of February 4 -18, 2021 for travel until March 31, 2022. Travelers can book here and a valid Florida ID is required upon check in.