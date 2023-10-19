Cayman Airways Celebrates Inaugural Flight to Barbados

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) today inaugurated service to its newest destination – Barbados – with weekly scheduled service now directly linking the Owen Roberts International Airport (IATA: GCM) in Grand Cayman with the Grantly Adams International Airport (IATA: BGI) in Barbados.

Earlier this year, Cayman Airways received a request from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), to consider offering year-round service twice-weekly between the Cayman Islands and Barbados. Following that request and subsequent negotiations, the airline is pleased to commence this service in partnership with, and with the backing of, the BTMI. In conjunction with BTMI, today’s launch was scheduled specifically to coincide with the 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival taking place this week in Barbados.

Milestone Achievement

“The introduction of the Barbados route will offer cost-effective flights that will significantly enhance the convenience of travel overall to, and within, the Caribbean,” said Cayman Islands Minister of Tourism and Ports, Hon. Kenneth Bryan. “The financial commitment from BTMI to back this Cayman Airways service has been crucial in making a Barbados route a reality. It underscores the long-standing relationship and spirit of cooperation that exists between the governments of the Cayman Islands and Barbados.” Minister Bryan, who also serves as Chairman of the region-wide Caribbean Tourism Organization, added: “The launch of this new air service connecting the Cayman Islands with Barbados represents a significant milestone in bolstering connectivity within the eastern and western Caribbean regions. It serves as a powerful symbol of the immense potential that emerges when Caribbean nations collaborate, and I eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our respective countries and the broader Caribbean region.”

Convenient Connections

Cayman Airways Chairman, Dr. John-Paul Clarke, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “I am pleased to celebrate the launch of this service and the collaboration with BTMI that made it a reality. Their support has been instrumental in getting this fledgling route off the ground and we look forward to the continuation of this productive partnership to ensure the route’s sustained growth and success. In addition to providing nonstop service to and from Barbados, this new service has been timed to provide convenient connections to the Eastern Caribbean and Europe via the many carriers that fly to the Grantley Adams International Airport. This new service also provides convenient connections via Grand Cayman to Los Angeles, effectively linking the West Coast of the United States with the Eastern Caribbean. Additionally, we have been able to synchronize the flight schedule to align with other Cayman Airways destinations. This expanded connectivity is expected to usher in fresh opportunities for business travel, tourism, and cultural exchange, further enhancing regional ties.”

Commitment to Service

Craig Hinds, Acting CEO, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., added: “This direct scheduled service, the very first of its kind from the Cayman Islands, is a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines our region. It symbolizes our commitment to providing more convenient and efficient travel across the Caribbean region. Regional travel has often faced challenges, including complex connecting flights and layovers. The introduction of this direct service will alleviate some of these challenges, making it more convenient for travellers from the Northern Caribbean to experience the warmth, hospitality and the products that Barbados has to offer.”

Initial Service Times

The initial service will be available on Wednesdays, facilitating travel both to and from Barbados. As the airline transitions into its winter schedule starting November 5, the scheduled service between Grand Cayman and Barbados will be as follows: