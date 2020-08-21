Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Sets 2020 Hurricane Guarantee

Guarantee + Enhanced COVID-19 Sanitation Protocols add peace of mind for late-summer/fall travel

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – With the height of the 2020 Hurricane Season now upon us, the all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay is taking steps to safeguard bookings by reinstating its annual Hurricane Guarantee.

Valid on all bookings for resort stays enjoyed throughout the balance of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season (ending November 30, 2020), the program provides valuable consumer purchase protection against possible travel disruptions due to hurricanes.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the Hurricane Guarantee, saying: “COVID-19 has forced us all to endure more than our fair share of unwelcome surprises and life disruptions so far in 2020. Our Hurricane Guarantee ensures that your late-summer or fall escape to Jamaica doesn’t have to be similarly compromised.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee provides the following safeguards:

Pre-Vacation

Guests holding confirmed reservations with nonrefundable deposits who are unable to travel due to the closure of Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport caused by a Category One or higher hurricane can rebook their reservations for a future resort stay without penalty. A one-category room upgrade will also be provided based on space availability (excludes suites).

Mid-Vacation

Should a Category One or higher hurricane interrupt resort operations for more than 24 hours, guests already on property will receive a certificate valid for a free future stay. Certificates will be valid for resort stays equal to the number of days that hotel operations are interrupted as determined by the resort. Certificates must be redeemed within one (1) calendar year from the date of issuance. Free future stays will be awarded subject to space availability and certain blackout dates may apply.

In addition to safeguarding vacation purchases against hurricanes, the Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay has also taken major steps to ensure the health of its guests and staff in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Enhanced cleanliness and sanitation protocols now in place at The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay have been adopted in adherence to IHG’s newly enhanced Way of Clean program.

An initiative of IHG Hotels and Resorts originally developed in 2015, Way of Clean has been expanded to include a new series of science-led protocols developed in concert with such leading medical science institutions as The Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab, and Diversey.

Notably, IHG Way of Clean mandates the use of hospital-grade disinfectants and cleansers as part of routine housekeeping services. Additional consumer health safeguards include:

Reception: Reduced contact at check-in, touchless transactions, front-desk screens, sanitizer stations, sanitized key cards, paperless checkout.

Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitized items (e.g., glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology.

Public Spaces and Facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high-touch surfaces, social distancing, “last cleaned” charts, best practices for pools, fitness centers and lounges.

Food & Beverage: New standards and service approach to buffets, banquets, room service and catering.

“Our new sanitation protocols meet or exceed the latest directives put forth by Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness and The Tourism Product Development Company,” noted Mrs. Madden-Greig. “Combined, our Hurricane Guarantee and enhanced sanitation protocols give our guests peace of mind, ensuring that they can enjoy the best of Jamaica throughout the summer and well into the fall with confidence.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee is valid exclusively on U.S. bookings. Group bookings are excluded and the program is subject to change at any time.