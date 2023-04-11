Top 4 Experiences When Travelling in the Caribbean

If you’re looking to spend some time travelling in the Caribbean, you’ll likely be drawing up an itinerary of activities you want to do while you’re away.

However, aside from the usual list of tourist attractions you can visit, you may also want to tick off some unique bucket list items while you’re on the move, learn some new skills, and make your stay as memorable as it can be.

Here are the top four experiences to tackle when travelling in the Caribbean.

Learn to Kitesurf

You can learn to kitesurf in just a day, and the results can be spectacular. Kitesurfing uses the wind to power a board across the water. The result is a mixture of flying and surfing!

Whether you decide to take part in a quick taster session or spend the majority of your stay learning the sport, kitesurfing is a skill that will give you cause to entertain at every dinner party.

Learn a New Language

As the host of six official languages, the Caribbean is the perfect place to immerse yourself in culture and learn Spanish, French, Dutch, Haitian Creole, or Papiamentu.

If you want to learn a language on the move without having to clog up your luggage with heavy books, you can use Duolingo, an app that will allow you to learn on the move. Simply download it on your device for daily reminders, activities and progress reports. You’ll be fluent in no time!

Enroll in a Distance Learning Degree

If you’re travelling and want to take advantage of your experience without missing out on your academic progression, why not enrol in a distance learning degree while you’re on the move?

Universities like Anglia Ruskin offer a wide range of courses suited for those who want to study flexibly around other commitments. Provided you have a strong internet connection, you can study from anywhere in the world!

With choices from Biomedical Science, Sustainability, and Digital Marketing to name just a few, there’s something for everyone.

Learn to Cook

The Caribbean is home to some of the world’s best food and flavor combinations. Don’t leave your travels without trying Jerk meat, curry goat, ackee and saltfish, conch fritters and rum cake.

If you’re staying with a family, or get friendly with the locals, watch carefully how they cook, and if there’s an opportunity to get involved, get stuck in! Get yourself some books and fresh local ingredients and freestyle your way into becoming a Caribbean food expert.

Do you know of any top experiences when travelling in the Caribbean? Share your thoughts in the comments below!