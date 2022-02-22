Ashley Moncrieffe Delighted With her Jamaican Citizenship at ‘Back To My Roots’ Ceremony

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Five years ago when Ashley Moncrieffe prepared for a family reunion in Jamaica, she felt the time was right to apply for citizenship in the Caribbean country.

On February 17, the 33 year-old Miami-born media and events specialist became a Jamaican citizen during ‘Back To My Roots’, a virtual ceremony.

Moncrieffe was one of 290 persons of Jamaican descent who gained citizenship. It came after hours of patiently gathering required documents that would ultimately see her sharing the rights her parents and three older sisters, who were born in Jamaica, have.

“It feels amazing to be a citizen of the best, really. This little ‘Tallawah’ island where my direct heritage comes from and have all the rights within,” she said.

Back To My Roots is an initiative of Office of the Consul General in Miami which staged the inaugural ceremony in 2019.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General in Miami since 2018, said there has been a significant increase in Americans of Jamaican background seeking citizenship in Jamaica.

The application process can last as long as three months. Once potential citizens present the necessary documents — including proof of Jamaican lineage — they are considered for citizenship.

Citizenship Benefits

Mair added that there are many benefits once attaining Jamaican citizenship. They include:

Privilege of holding a Jamaican passport enabling travel to Jamaica as a Jamaican. No limit to the period of stay in Jamaica.

Traveling to other CARICOM countries and accessing provisions reserved for CARICOM nationals.

Travel to countries that are not friends of the United States as a Jamaican, such as Cuba, China etc.

Customs concessions reserved for citizens at ports of entries.

Accessing schools and colleges in Jamaica as Jamaican.

Ashley Moncrieffe, whose family is from Stony Hill, rural St. Andrew parish, has visited Jamaica multiple times. Although she was born in the US, in her heart beats Jamaica.

“I always knew I was a Jamaican. It may look different than someone who was born a ‘yaad’ but onto thyself be true. It really goes back to how I was raised. Full stop,” she said.