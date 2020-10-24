Arts Innovation Talk Series: Respect + Rebellion: The Story of My Voice + Votes

MIAMI – In celebration of the Smithsonian Traveling exhibition Voices and Votes, the Haitian Heritage Museum, has partnered with Smithsonian Institute and the Florida Humanities Council for the 4th installment of Arts Innovation Talk Series: Vibrance Expressions of Citizenships Virtual event at the Haitian Heritage Museum on Oct 29, 2020 6:00 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Eveline Pierre, Executive Director, Haitian Heritage Museum and will feature:

Moderator: Wilkine Brutus – Multi-Media Journalist

Panelists: Jane Marcel – Community Organizer Ad Lenoir – Pastor Tania Andre – Entrepreneur



Click here to register for the Zoom presentation.

For this program they will engage in a conversation from the birth of our republic in rebellion from a tyrant, through the Emancipation Proclamation and the 19th Amendment, the story of America is the story of the fight for “unalienable Rights.”

We’ll articulate these founding ideals through stories of our fellow citizens seeking the franchise to vote as told in the pages of Florida’s newspapers, and discuss the specific political and media environment of the 2020 election.

We’ll use this discussion to empower participants to consider and articulate their personal priorities as Haitian American for their coming vote.