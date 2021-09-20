Arsht Center Updated their Health and Safety Protocols Effective October 5

[MIAMI] – In preparation for the return of full houses for its 15th anniversary season, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) announced today health and safety protocols effective October 5, 2021.

To enter the Arsht Center, audience members ages 12 and up must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Guests may also volunteer proof of full vaccination in lieu of a negative test.

Masks will continue to be required for all guests 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status.

Details of the new policy can be found here.

Industry Standard

In recent weeks, performing arts venues across the country, touring artists and Broadway theaters have implemented similar policies for the protection of the community, staff and guests as the entire industry looks forward to a successful return and continuity of the live performing arts.

“We believe this extra layer of precaution, which has been adopted by other Florida venues, will keep our community as safe as possible. Not only does this decision help stop the spread of COVID-19, it also reflects the desires expressed by our audiences, protects the jobs of the artists onstage and the crews behind the curtain and complies with requirements established by many touring artists coming to the Arsht Center,” said Johann Zietsman, Arsht Center president and CEO.

The Arsht Center has implemented this new guest entry policy based on recommendations from health officials. In addition to its own medical advisor from Florida International University Academy Health System. Especially, given the rise of COVID-19 cases and variants in our community. The requirements will remain in place until further notice. Any policy changes will be sent directly to ticketholders and updated regularly at arshtcenter.org/covid-19.

Fast Track Option

As an option to make the entry process as seamless as possible, the Arsht Center has partnered with Bindle – a free app that allows you to create a secure Entry Pass for fast-track admission. Details here.

Refunds are available to anyone who purchased tickets prior to the announcement of the policy on September 20, 2021. Requests must be made by October 1, 2021 by completing a short form located on the Arsht Center website (linked here)

With this protection, the Arsht Center hopes to provide the safest environment possible against transmission. In compliance with requirements of visiting artists and productions, all Arsht Center employees and volunteers. As well as all individuals working backstage, are already required to show proof vaccination (or show proof of negative COVID-19 test in the case of religious or medical exemptions).

Additional Arsht Center healthy and safety measures remaining in place include:

Digital Tickets: Tickets will now be scanned directly from your mobile device. No need for printing or picking up tickets.

Disinfecting and Air Filtration: Frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and enhanced air filtration. The Arsht Center is proudly certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council – the gold standard for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention programs.

– the gold standard for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention programs. Reduced Contact: Hand sanitizing stations and touchless restroom sinks/toilets throughout campus.

Food & Drink: Guests can enjoy a mask-free toast or a snack before the show in designated locations OUTDOORS only. Food and drinks are not permitted in the theater at this time.

*All policies, programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.