Miami Carnival 2021 Implements COVID-19 Safety Protocols

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – We are excited about getting back to the celebration of the Miami Carnival. But we want to do it safely and responsibly. COVID-19, along with the Delta variant, has changed the landscape of our world, so we must change with it. This, according to Joan Justin-Chairperson of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

Safety First

As we plan for the 2021 Miami Carnival season, please know that the Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee, which produces the official Miami Carnival on Columbus Day weekend in Miami, is committed to our patrons’ safety masqueraders, vendors, and the community at large. With that said, we want to inform you that we will incorporate and go beyond the CDC’s minimum requirements.

We are working with the Miami-Dade County doctors and staying up to date with the CDC protocols. As a result, guidelines and required reduction in the number of attendees for this year’s Miami Carnival. As a result, the landscape will look and feel different. Especially, as we work to produce a celebration of the Miami Carnival that provides safety and a level of comfort added to the patron experience.

We will continue to monitor the numbers, the news and meet with the County’s officials to ensure we always have up-to-date information. This will allow us to make the best decisions with the health and safety of our masqueraders and patrons in mind.

Updated Requirements

All Masqueraders and attendees will be required to wear a mask and keep it on while they are at all Miami Carnival events produced by the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

We require that everyone who plans to attend our events provide a negative PCR Test or proof of their COVID Vaccine.

All masqueraders and attendees will go through a temperature screening checkpoint at all of our events. Additionally, each person entering our events without a personal-sized hand sanitizer will be given a small hand sanitizer bottle.

Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer areas will be positioned throughout the entire venue at all of our events.

Our marketing team has created an extensive campaign that will take place on social media, radio, and print to get the word out about testing, vaccinations, and protocols in place for this year’s Miami Carnival events. The campaign will begin on August 9th. #VAXupPlayMASk and #NoMaskNoMAS are some of the hashtags we will be using this year.

Guide to Playing MAS and Fete Safely

We encourage all revelers to get their COVID-19 vaccine, mask up and stay home if they are not feeling well. Encourage your fellow revelers to do the same. We need your help in stopping the spread of this virus.

If you have questions, that is ok. Get the facts at https://getvaccineanswers.org/.

Miami Carnival Reminders

Find a vaccination location near you at vaccine.gov .

. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer

Get your PCR COVID Test

Practice social distancing with our VAX up MAS Crew

COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

After vaccination, follow local MASK requirements for venues.

Unvaccinated family members and friends are more at risk of infection and should take extra care to distance themselves and MASk UP socially.

Please feel free to reach Miami Carnival at 305.653.1877. Visit our website:https://miamicarnival.org/

Social Media Connections

Follow on social media: Twitter+IG @miabrocarnival and Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival.