Anthony B Takes a Ride on Yellow Cab Karaoke for Taste the Islands Experience

Anthony B Episode Promo – TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke

FORT LAUDERDALE – Now pulling into its third week on air, the next episode of TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke finds singer-turned-producer-and-cab-driver Calibe Thompson and guest rider Chef Thia, joined by reggae singer Anthony B.

Together they ride around Broward county, chatting about the singer’s early life growing up in rural Jamaica, his love of studio energy, and his respect for women.

The Anthony B episode premieres Monday, March 18th, 2019 exclusively via all Loop News and Digital platforms, with additional websites and Caribbean television stations premiering weekly episodes on Tuesdays.

For more on TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke, visit www.ttiexperience.com or follow on Instagram @TTIXEvents.

