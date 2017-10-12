Anguilla’s Soulful Singer Omari Banks in NY for Caribbean Strong showcase

Following Hurricane Irma, Omari Banks heads to NY for selected performances

NEW YORK – Since Hurricane Irma furrowed a path of destruction throughout the Caribbean, reggae, rock, blues singer-songwriter Omari Banks has been hard at work with his fellow Anguillan working on cleaning and restoring their beautiful island.

See also: Omari Banks back home in Anguilla survives Hurricane Irma

As the on-going efforts continue, Omari is headed to New York for 3 selected performances, October 18th at the Shrine (2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr, Blvd), 20th at Silvana ( 300 W 116th st, New York) and 21st at Common Ground ( 63 Gansevoort St, New York, NY), and to share and spread the word of “Caribbean Strong”.

Taking Heed to Bob Marley’s famous quote “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.”, Omari recently wrote #CaribbeanStrong to declare to the world the strength and resilience of the individual islands, and to contribute with his given talent. One hundred percent of the single’s proceeds will go directly to APANY .

“Omari Banks is truly an inspiration. His merging of cultural expression with a mature and profound social awareness is symbolic of the Caribbean style. It is refreshing to see his art-form used to aid and assist the people of his native land.” Leonard Richardson M.D., President BALT APANY.

“Special thank you to Our Musical Ambassador, International Artiste, former West Indies Cricketer Omari Banks on his soon to be released single “Caribbean Strong” a song written about the destruction and hope after the storms in the Caribbean. Omari will donate 100% of the proceeds on itunes to APANY.” stated Maxine Duggins of the Non-profit 501(c) (3) Organization, the Anguilla Progressive Association of New York.

“We are one people, when one suffers we all feel the pain. I dedicate this song to the people of the Caribbean who have lost so much in the past few weeks because of the impact of some the most dangerous Hurricanes passing in our region. #CaribbeanStrong” Omari Banks

The single will shortly be available on all major online digital stores.

“At six foot five, dark and handsome, with long dreadlocks and a cool Caribbean style, you can’t help but be drawn to Omari Banks, His music is dynamic and has many influences.” – Huffington Post

“Omari Banks, who commanded the stage with a Jimi Hendrix-reminiscent presence. Rocking a multicolored “Rolling Stones” cut-off tee, a bandana, leather pants and his signature dreads, Omari showed, in the revered words of Big Freedia, “He did not come to play — He came to slay.” – BET

“… Omari Banks. With his dashing good looks, rockstar stage presence and impressive #singer #songwriter skills, the younger Banks is well poised to carry on his father’s legacy and take Anguillan reggae international.” – Forbes

“He’s got a voice as calming as chamomile and #charisma that bubbles like a champagne toast. He’s not just a dynamic performer, he writes and composes most of his own songs. Between his music and his magnetic mojo, one of #Anguilla’s most beloved talents has the makings of an international superstar”. – Vibe Magazine