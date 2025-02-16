Anguilla Tourist Board Meets To Discuss 2025 Strategic Marketing Campaigns

The Valley, Anguilla – The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB), the official entity responsible for promoting and marketing Anguilla held a two-day market planning session in New York City. The ATB’s International Representatives had a meeting. This was under the leadership of Mrs. Melisha Maccow-Niles, the Chairperson, and Stacey Liburd, the Director of Tourism. They discussed marketing campaigns, media outreach, and ways to build partnerships.

These partnerships include travel trade professionals, airlines, regional tourist boards, stakeholders, and public/private partners.

Participants included agencies from Canada, the United Kingdom, South America, Italy, and the USA. They were joined by representatives from a digital and advertising agency. Together, they presented their recommendations for the 2025 activity calendar.

This session marked Chairperson Maccow-Niles’ first meeting with the ATB’s International Representatives, providing an opportunity to engage with the overseas teams and actively contribute in the planning discussions.

In her remarks, Director Liburd emphasized the increasing competition from emerging luxury destinations and the need for Anguilla to strengthen its position as a premier travel destination. She emphasized the importance of diversifying niche market segments by developing strategic initiatives to support the mid-market and the island’s expanding villa sector.

As the first in-person meeting of 2025, we discussed the changing global landscape. We noted that recent government changes in key markets have brought new rules. These rules could affect Anguilla’s economy and tourism industry.

Amid the evolving global landscape, Director Liburd further stated that, “Anguilla is now strategically positioned to attract more visitors from Colombia, further strengthening our presence in the South America market following the removal of the visa requirement for Colombian nationals.”

Marketing Initiatives

Chairperson Maccow-Niles shared her happiness with the marketing plans. She praised the representatives for their hard work in promoting Anguilla. She encouraged them to keep up their passion and authenticity, even from afar.

Chairperson Maccow-Niles noted that Anguilla is set to see a big rise in business from yachting. This growth is clear in 2024. She also pointed out the growing interest in the island’s dive market. She sees it as the next good area for tourism growth.

Chairperson Maccow-Niles highlighted the great performance of Anguilla’s accommodation sector. She observed that many places were fully booked in 2024. This includes resorts, boutique hotels, villas, and mid-market options.