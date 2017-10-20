American Classic Our Town reimagined reflecting Miami’s diverse culture

Our Town is reimagined by Miami New Drama at Colony Theatre

MIAMI – Miami New Drama (MiND) at Colony Theatre opens the season with a ground-breaking production of the classic drama, Our Town.

MiND’s Artistic Director, Michel Hausmann, has re-envisioned Thornton Wilder’s iconic tale of life, love and death in small town America for 21st century Miami, incorporating translations in Spanish by Pulitzer Prize-winner, Nilo Cruz, and in Creole by renowned playwright, Jeff Augustin.

This production marks the first time that the Thornton Wilder Estate has allowed the text of this Pulitzer Prize winning drama to be altered.

Our Town premieres Thursday, October 26, and runs through Sunday, November 19, at the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach).

​A multi-cultural slate of acclaimed international and South Florida actors will bring Our Town to life.

Led by Keith Randolph Smith (Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, Broadway’s Fences and Jitney), the cast includes Venezuelan TV and film star Carlota Sosa; renowned Cuban stage and TV actor Javier Valcarcel; and award winning Venezuelan film actor Luigi Sciamanna. Carbonell winner Jeni Hacker and notable South Florida performers include Steve Gladstone and Gabriel Bonilla.

This production is supported by a Knight Arts Challenge grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Miami New Drama’s Our Town redefines the quintessential American – and human – story. “We’re not changing the essence,” says artistic director Michel Hausmann. “Our version of the play adds new layers of language and culture that make it more real for a 21st century audience. By doing that we bring it closer to this community.”

Tickets for Our Town are – Opening Night: $100 and General Admission: $45 – $65

For more information regarding the 2017-2018 Season and to purchase tickets, visit The Colony . For more information about Miami New Drama, visit www.miaminewdrama.org