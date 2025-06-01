Entertainment

American Black Film Festival: Where Creativity Meets Culture

Miami Filmmakers' World Premiere Hoorah 99!

MIAMI – When it comes to telling raw, honest and hilarious stories about Black life, Ash Innovator and Ci Esta! aren’t waiting on Hollywood’s permission—they’re making it happen themselves. The husband-and-wife team behind the new independent feature Hoorah 99! invested their own money, time, and grit into creating a film that cuts through the noise. Now, it’s headed to the American Black Film Festival for its world premiere on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 1:30 PM (Screening Room #2) at the Miami Convention Center.

Black Creatives

Written and directed by Ash Innovator, and produced by Ci Esta!, Hoorah 99! is a dark comedy about a desperate father in foreclosure. He ropes his three teenage sons into a wild bank heist scheme. The result is a high stake, emotionally charged, and unexpectedly hilarious story. It highlights the importance of family sticking together.

 “We wanted to make something honest—gritty and bold, but still funny as hell,” says Ash. “I wanted to make something that felt like ‘old skool cinema’ and, most importantly, give audiences an unforgettable experience.”

No Studio, No Problem

The Smiths made Hoorah 99! without traditional industry backing, choosing instead to self-finance the film. This decision allowed them to maintain creative control and focus on voices often overlooked in mainstream filmmaking.

“This was about ownership and authenticity,” says Ci. “So much of ourselves is written into this story, about a black family that loves each other, works hard, but always seems to be clawing to get to that next step.”

The film includes a standout performance from a well-known hip-hop artist Jeff “Ja Rule” Atkins. However, at its core, Hoorah 99! is a showcase of what’s possible when Black creatives are empowered to tell their own stories—on their own terms.

 

