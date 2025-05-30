American Airlines Connects Miami to Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands’ airlift from the U.S. continues to expand as American Airlines has added daily service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) in Grand Cayman. Beginning 6 October 2025, and running through 1 November 2025, the daily flight from Miami will arrive in Grand Cayman in the evenings at 7:05 PM and depart from Grand Cayman the following morning at 8:30 AM.

“The additional air seat capacity from American Airlines is a testament to the demand for the Cayman Islands and the work of the Department of Tourism’s aviation development strategy,” said Hon. Gary Rutty, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development. “This route is not only beneficial for our visitors but residents who will now have increased options to travel to Miami, a prime example of how tourism can work for everyone.”

American Airlines also recently announced an increase to daily service from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Grand Cayman starting on 18 December 2025 through April 2026.

“We value our continued partnership with American Airlines and celebrate the reintroduction of this overnight service from Miami. Our aviation strategy is critical to our strategic growth for the destination. This flight option increases connectivity from key feeder markets and offers Miami-based travelers more flight options to the Cayman Islands,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism.