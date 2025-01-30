Unwind and Rejuvenate at Resorts on Grand Cayman Island

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – Wellness tourism is soaring high and there’s no sign of slowing down with the global wellness economy reaching $6.3 trillion, according to a recent study from the Global Wellness Institute. The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa is one of the few wellness resorts on Grand Cayman Island. It has a dedicated team of experienced staff members. Each staff member has qualities that help the hotel’s reputation. This makes it one of the best places for wellness lovers on the island.

Westin Grand Cayman shows its commitment to well-being. The team of hospitality professionals offers many wellness services. They make sure every guest leaves feeling refreshed and better than when they arrived.

Guests can enjoy a range of programs and services designed to nourish the body, mind, and spirit. From rejuvenating spa treatments and beach yoga to invigorating fitness classes and paddle board clinics, the resort aims to provide an enriching experience that fosters a healthier lifestyle according to each guest’s own definition of wellness.

Westin Grand Cayman’s Wellness Team

Michael Zolcak, General Manager of Outdoor Operations & Spa

Having held various positions at prominent hotels and resorts, Michael has an exceptionally strong background in hospitality. His career is a true reflection of his deep commitment to improving guest services, operational efficiency, and overall hotel management. Michael has elevated the resort’s wellness brand and ethos considerably since joining the company in 2019. In his role, Michael leads the team of wellness-oriented professionals as well as 60 pool and beach associates, while ensuring seamless guest service and the creation of memorable moments for guests through daily activities planning and execution.

Jean Paul Jules, Executive Housekeeper

Jean leads an exceptionally strong 75-person team to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and guest satisfaction with extensive experience in hospitality including front-of-house operations, guest services, staff management, and quality control. Jean joined the resort in 2019 and is dedicated to ensuring every guest enjoys a comfortable and spotless stay throughout the resort. In conjunction with our Director of Rooms, Jean ensured The Westin Grand Cayman was one of the first 50 Westin hotels worldwide to implement the latest Westin Heavenly Bed in all guest rooms. Alongside this iconic bed, designed to promote better sleep, Jean and her team places the Westin Sleep Well balm on every night stand for guests to enjoy during their stay. Additionally, the resort named Jean as Manager of the Year in 2023.

Gaynor Hunter-Wong, Spa Supervisor

After nine years with the Ritz-Carlton, Gaynor joined The Westin Grand Cayman’s Hibiscus Spa team in October 2024. Gaynor has already enhanced the resort’s beauty and wellness offerings, adding a treatment enhancement menu as well as multiple targeted offerings that appeal to the resort’s clientele including an array of effective local products, skincare, and luxurious treatments. As part of the Hibiscus Spa team, Gaynor enjoys introducing guests to the only Oceanfront Spa Cabana on Seven Mile Beach as well as the only Vichy rain shower and body scrub experience in the Cayman Islands.

Elizabeth Ebanks, Spa Attendant

With more than two decades of experience in the spa industry, Elizabeth helps create a relaxing and welcoming environment for guests seeking exceptional service and attention to detail during their visit. With her vast experience, Elizabeth is dedicated to maintaining spa facilities pristine and ready to offer a rejuvenating experience for all guests. In 2024, Elizabeth was awarded an esteemed Stingray Award by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA). This annual reward is known for recognizing outstanding contributions to the tourism industry in the Cayman Islands with a particular focus on those who help enhance the island’s global reputation as a premier travel destination.

Richard Clarke, Lifestyle Host Supervisor and RunWestin Concierge

With extensive experience in hotel management, operations, event planning, and guest services, Richard has dedicated his career to providing personalized service and crafting unforgettable experiences through creative programming in effort to enhance the overall guest experience. Furthermore, Richard takes a hands-on approach and engages with guests by leading The Westin Grand Cayman’s iconic RunWestin program, guiding them on three or five mile runs around the island three days per week starting at 6:30 AM. Richard also implemented a STRAVA App running route for guests who prefer to run alone with a guided digital map.

Hibiscus Spa

The Hibiscus Spa now offers private Reiki sessions for guests. This service helps with healing and enlightenment. Licensed practitioner Nadine Tonnis leads the sessions. She is from Austria and has lived in Grand Cayman for eight years. Nadine is also a swimming, fitness, and yoga instructor. Reiki therapy uses gentle hand movements to guide healthy energy through the body. Each session lasts about 50 minutes.

At The Westin Grand Cayman, guests have options for their treatments. They can choose a private spa room. Alternatively, they can enjoy their treatment in a beach cabana by the ocean.

The Westin Grand Cayman sets the standard for luxury and wellness in the Caribbean. Their wellness team is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences for all guests. The resort provides a wellness experience tailored to your needs. You can relax, get fit, or feel rejuvenated during your stay.