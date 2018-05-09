American Airlines adding third daily flight to Barbados from Miami

New frequencies with legacy airline to open demand for Barbados across U.S.A



MIAMI – Following a year of record-breaking growth, Barbados anticipates an even larger influx of U.S. visitors with the latest uptick in flight service to the country.

This month, American Airlines unveiled its newest routes, which include a third daily flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI).

Commencing December 19, 2018, the new route will hinge on Barbados ascension as the Caribbean destination du jour.

In 2017, Barbados welcomed 188,970 U.S. visitors – a 30 year high and the country is showing no signs of slowing down.

“The U.S.A is a very important growth market for Barbados and the commitment we’ve seen from our airline partners to increase and enhance flight options is backing this trend,” said Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, the Honourable Richard Sealy. “As we know, ease and accessibility are primary drivers for customers’ consideration of a destination, and with this increased service from the Miami gateway, we anticipate even more success with visitor arrivals from the USA market.”

High-level airline partnerships have been a cornerstone effort for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), and this latest announcement is testament to this strategy.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our presence in Barbados this coming December with a new seasonal frequency, further strengthening our more than 40-year commitment to this key destination in the Caribbean,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, Managing Director- Caribbean. “With this new route we will now be operating up to four daily flights to Barbados during the winter season from our hubs in Miami and Charlotte.”

The new route will go on sale May 14.