Jamaica and Spain to Sign Strategic Tourism Partnership MOU

MADRID, Spain – Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, has announced a new partnership with Spain's Ministry of Tourism. This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would mark a significant step forward in international tourism cooperation between the two nations.

New Partnership Areas of Focus

The agreement will establish a framework for collaboration across several key areas crucial to tourism development. The partnership will focus on four main areas: gastronomy, developing human skills, tourism resilience, and sustainability. It will also provide technical support through staff exchanges.

The high-level discussion was held Tuesday (January 21) at the Ministry of Industry and Tourism in Madrid, Spain with Minister Bartlett and Secretary of State for Tourism, Spain, Mrs. Rosario Sánchez Grau.

Cultural Exchange

“This partnership represents a milestone in Jamaica’s tourism evolution,” said Minister Bartlett. “In terms of gastronomy, by combining Jamaica’s vibrant culinary heritage with Spain’s world-renowned gastronomy expertise, we’re creating unprecedented opportunities for knowledge sharing and cultural exchange,” he added.

The collaboration will facilitate the exchange of best practices in sustainable tourism management, with both countries committed to developing resilient tourism models that can withstand global challenges. The staff exchange programme will enable tourism professionals from both nations to gain hands-on experience in their respective markets, fostering innovation and professional growth.

Key areas of cooperation include developing culinary tourism and gastronomy programs. They also focus on sustainable tourism practices and resilience strategies. There are professional development and training programs for workers in the tourism sector. Additionally, they exchange technical expertise through staff placement programs.

“This will be a strong area of collaboration for Jamaica’s tourism sector as both countries exchange ideas geared towards improving both country’s tourism products. Global disruptions have proven that we are stronger together and I look forward to this new partnership,” added Minister Bartlett.

The partnership is expected to strengthen both countries’ tourism sectors while creating new opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth.