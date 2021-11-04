Bahamas Celebrates Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight to Nassau from Orlando

[NASSAU, The Bahamas] – Live Junkanoo performances and a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon at the Orlando International Airport celebrated Frontier Airlines inaugural flight from Orlando to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. The four-times weekly service brings passengers directly to the nation’s vibrant capital with fares as low as $69.

Central Florida Residents Can Now Book Ultra-Low Cost Travel to The Islands of The Bahamas

Flights into Nassau serve as a gateway to 16 islands with unique vacation offerings to suit each traveller’s individual needs. Plus, spanning varied budgets and experiences. The Islands of The Bahamas welcome Floridian travellers with open arms, turquoise water and plenty of sunshine.

“The inaugural Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Nassau is absolutely worth celebrating,” said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “The newly added flight options allow Orlando residents who seek a short-haul vacation. In addition to the opportunity to tap into an easier, more affordable way to travel to The Bahamas. Before booking their flight, I encourage visitors to learn about the many ways they can customize a vacation itinerary. Plus, get ready to see just why we say it’s better here.”

Top Caribbean Destination

There are a host of new developments, hotel re-openings and experiences happening throughout Nassau and Paradise Island. In addition to, Grand Bahama Island and the beloved Out Islands. As a result, it makes The Bahamas one of the Caribbean’s top must-visit destinations:

Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts recently opened an all-new 300-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, complete with 11 distinct dining options and an on-site waterpark.

recently opened an all-new 300-room Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, complete with 11 distinct dining options and an on-site waterpark. Six-time James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson debuted his new restaurant, Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, at Baha Mar, sourcing the freshest local ingredients and Bahamian seafood, complete with a vibrant dining room and rooftop cocktail bar.

debuted his new restaurant, Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, at Baha Mar, sourcing the freshest local ingredients and Bahamian seafood, complete with a vibrant dining room and rooftop cocktail bar. Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, an all-inclusive resort located in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, reopened, boasting an oceanfront pool, watersports and 4,000 feet of beautiful white-sand beaches.

The new nonstop route will operate once daily every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. To learn more about The Bahamas, head to Bahamas.com, while travellers ready to pack their bags can book their roundtrip flights today by visiting flyfrontier.com.

The Bahamas is committed to the safety of its residents and visitors. As a result, it continues to update on-island and arrival policies as necessary. To stay up-to-date on the latest protocols and entry requirements, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

Scenes from Orlando International Airport